Rhonda Essenpreis, 63, Arrested In Murder Of Randall Otto, 69

Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, 63, has been arrested in the murder of Randall Paul Otto, 69, on Signal Mountain.

On Wednesday, at 3:08 a.m., Signal Mountain Police Department personnel and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 3641 Scarlet Maple Court on Signal Mountain, to investigate the report of an overdose.

Upon arriving, Mr. Otto was found deceased from apparent knife wounds. Ms. Essenpreis, resident of the house, was immediately detained.

Evidence at the scene indicates Mr. Otto was murdered by Ms. Essenpreis.



Ms. Essenpreis has been arrested and is awaiting booking at Silverdale on the charge of criminal homicide.