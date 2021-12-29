 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 61.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Rhonda Essenpreis, 63, Arrested In Murder Of Randall Otto, 69

Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, 63, has been arrested in the murder of Randall Paul Otto, 69, on Signal Mountain.

On Wednesday, at 3:08 a.m., Signal Mountain Police Department personnel and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 3641 Scarlet Maple Court on Signal Mountain, to investigate the report of an overdose. 

Upon arriving, Mr.

Otto was found deceased from apparent knife wounds. Ms. Essenpreis, resident of the house, was immediately detained.

Evidence at the scene indicates Mr. Otto was murdered by Ms. Essenpreis. 

 

Ms. Essenpreis has been arrested and is awaiting booking at Silverdale on the charge of criminal homicide.


Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Wife Leaves Drunk Husband At Hooter's; Thieves Steal Food From Serving Window At Honest Pint


A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE 6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: TEMP HOLD MDA-METH FELONY ... (click for more)

The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she took her trash out, and upon returning to her residence, she saw a gun next to her back steps. She said no one in the residence owns a gun or would have a reason to have a gun. Police located ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE 6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: TEMP HOLD MDA-METH FELONY POSSESSION OF METH FELONY POSSESSION OF MDMA ALLEN, CORY TANNER 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga 911 VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

A New Year And A Brand New Ledger

In just a few days we will be given a wonderful opportunity from God, a new year. We will be granted the opportunity to close the ledger of 2021 with all its turmoil, divisions, threats and fears that took a toll on us as a people and be handed a brand new one to start afresh. As we open it let us be determined to make 2022 a year of rebuilding and beginning again. Let us look ... (click for more)

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


