Governor Lee To Send More National Guard Troops To Southern Border To Deal With "Surging Drug Crisis"

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Governor Bill Lee has authorized additional Tennessee National Guard support to be sent to the U.S. Southern Border in early 2022 "to curb a surging drug crisis."  

 

He said, “An open border has far-reaching consequences that are fueling a drug crisis impacting both our national security and the safety of our state.

I have authorized additional Tennessee Guard support at our Southern border as we look to address drug trafficking at the source.” 

 

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, drug seizures  along the Southern border continue to increase each month. More than 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine - leading drivers of drug overdose - have been seized in 2021 so far. Tennessee recorded over 3,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, which was a 45 percent increase from the previous year, it was stated.

 

Approximately 50 Tennessee Guard personnel will deploy in early 2022 to support the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety. 

 

While the Tennessee National Guard has supported security efforts for decades along the U.S. Southern border, this deployment responds to the growing surge in illegal crossings and drug-related activity, the governor said. Last July, Governor Lee visited more than 300 Tennesseans stationed at the border.

 

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are capable and ready to come to the aid of our fellow Americans along the Texas border,” said Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes. “Their service and sacrifice carry on a long-standing tradition and are rooted in a long line of Tennesseans who established the Volunteer Legacy that distinctly marks our great state.”


A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and ... (click for more)

A 34-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in a holdup at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Highway. Jeremy Andrew Ballanger, of 4611 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 112 new positive cases, up from 81 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,082. ... (click for more)



A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and pulled into the middle of the street. The vehicle was a silver Nissan Altima 2021 (TN tag). The vehicle did come back to the owner. He said he was fine with no injuries and denied EMS. Fire ... (click for more)

A 34-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested in a holdup at America's Best Inn, 7717 Lee Highway. Jeremy Andrew Ballanger, of 4611 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with aggravated robbery last Thursday. A man told police he was leaving a woman's room when he was confronted by two black males. He said they had guns and demanded that he give them money. He said he tossed ... (click for more)

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


