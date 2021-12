Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GENE HUBERT

2100 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LAVETT

1659 WATUAGA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BLAIR, ADAM DWAYNE

7613 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 373431801

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLDING, TERRY EDWARD

97 FRANKFABRIS LN ROSSVILLE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROOKS, JAMES DEWITT

1325 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793770

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARPENTER JR, MICHAEL PATRICK

2401 MOURNING DOVE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHAMBERS, WESLEY PHILIP

9914 WHIRLING WIND LN SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

HARASSMENT



CHAVEZ, RAMON RAY

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP PETITION TO REVOKE - HARRASSMENT



CHHITK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

1901 PRIGMORE RD.

EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DICKEY, CARLOS JASON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000FORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000CRIMINAL SIMULATIONDODSON, PHILLIP LEBRONE5342 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARELLISON, NATASHA LEANN688 S MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFRITTS, CRYSTAL MAEDOROTHY7155 SHAPPED CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS1405 MEADOW LARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00GARTH, ADARIUS DEWAYNE3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONHICKS, BRIAN LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOLT, CHARLES VAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215140Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACKSON, JERRY LOUENNA214 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARMPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER861 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYKING, DEREK JAMES727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN4720 HUNTER TRAIL / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP FAILURE TO APPEARLETHCO, SETH6110 SASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYEVADING ARRESTLOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeESCAPEMACLAUGHLIN, JAMES ROBERT121 ARBOR MILL LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCATALYTIC CONVERTERS (POSSESSION OF)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMACVITIE, BRIAN JAMES514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D1216 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTINDECENT EXPOSURETHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF SERVICESBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMITCHELL, TANYA LYNETTE949 CRESSRIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANEELY, TAYLOR LANE6441 COLT LN HARRISON, 373419530Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPRICE, CARROLL EDWARD4061 HENDON RD GRAYSVILL, 37338Age at Arrest: 82 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSERATCLIFF, CODY LYNN10903 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 373364061Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARRIVERO, DAVID JULIO227 WINCHESTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044908Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTORY, SAMUEL JASON4518 HIXSON PIKE APT I7 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATETHOMAS, TODD L700 CITY HALL DR FORT OGLETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONUPSHAW, ROY GENE1504 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWATSON, NINA RENTHIA2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITE, RESHOD D1120 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTEMPT OF COURTWILLIAMS, JOSHUA ALLEN5900 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)