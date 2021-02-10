Police Blotter: Overnight Guest Helps Himself To Necklace, Rings, Cuff Links, Credit Card; Vehicle Missing After Keys Left In Car With Window Open

A resident on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that he allowed a man to stay at his apartment for a few nights. In the process, he said the man had stolen his Kenneth Cole necklace, two rings and a few pairs of cuff links. Also, he said the man charged $159 to his Wells Fargo credit card. He said he had notified Wells Fargo and they froze the credit card. He provided police with pictures of the man and pictures of the stolen rings.* * *Police were called about a disorder at the Quality Inn, 7013 Shallowford Road.Police met with the mother of a man, who said that she was trying to retrieve some items for her son who had left the scene before police arrived. The mother said her son had recently had an altercation with his female friend and that the friend still had some of the son's belongings. Police made contact with the female friend in her hotel room, where she handed all of the son's items to his motherpeacefully. The mother left the scene without incident.* * *Report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the parking lot of the Salvation Army, 2140 E 28th St. came in to police. Officers located the vehicle and the driver was identified. Police said there was an extreme language barrier, but they figured out the man was looking for his cousin's house and was lost. He said they were sending him the address and that he would wait at another location.* * *A man called police from CiCi's Pizza, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. He said he was driving around the area when he pulled over and parked at the CiCi's Pizza parking lot and went inside the business to use the restroom. He said when he came back outside, his vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima with Georgia tag, was gone. The man said that the driver's door window was busted and there was nothing covering it. He also said that he had left the vehicle's keys inside the vehicle. He said has no idea who could have taken his vehicle. Police entered the vehicle as stolen into NCIC.* * *Police responded to a mobile home park on Lee Highway where a woman said that she and her boyfriend have been having issues with the neighbor in the RV park they are staying in. She said they have been in the area for a few weeks and, since moving in, have not been getting along with the neighbor that lives directly beside them. She said when they first moved in that the neighbor made a comment about their RV being on his property and has since put up a fence to divide his lot from theirs. The woman said that morning her boyfriend attempted to enter their truck that was parked right up next to the fence that the man put up. She said her boyfriend had to push the fence over some in order to get into the vehicle and, when he did, the neighbor yelled, "Touch my fence again and it's on." The woman wanted this encounter documented in case future issues arise.* * *An anonymous caller told police that a black male was in the middle of the parking lot at Lyerly Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E. 3rd St. Police located the man lying on his back. The man said he was trying to get to his daughter's house on Wheeler Avenue. The man was given a ride by police to Wheeler Avenue.* * *While police were on a call on Sylvan Avenue they recovered four 9mm shell casings from the front porch of a residence. They and were turned in to the CPD Property Division.* * *A woman called police from Walmart, 5764 Highway 153. She said that her friends had dropped her off and left with all of her stuff in the car. She identified a man and said he and another man, unknown to her, took all of her belongings and just left her at Walmart. The man she named could not be identified in any police system.* * *Police were called by a woman who said she was walking down E. 28th Street when she saw two white males jump the fence at Adman Electric. She said that one of the men looked like a man she knew, who she identified to police, but she wasn't sure if it was him. Police canvased the area of Adman Electric and were not able to locate anyone on the property.* * *A resident on 5th Avenue reported a vehicle parked in her driveway that she did not recognize. Police were able to locate a neighbor who had a set of keys for the vehicle. The vehicle was moved by the neighbor.* * *Police responded to a call from someone on Fagan Street who said they had located a friend's stolen vehicle. Police found the vehicle was backed in behind a residence on Hooker Road. The vehicle had no new damage and the key was still with it. The owner of the vehicle came and drove her vehicle back home.* * *A woman was found sleeping up against the Police Precinct front door, downtown location. The woman was told by police if she was located there again, she would be arrested for trespassing. The woman left the area.* * *Police were called about a woman trespassing at the Westin, 801 Pine St. The woman was located by police on the side parking lot across the street. She was identified and was officially notified by police not to return to the Westin/Defoor properties, or she would be arrested for trespassing.* * *Police responded to a disorder on E. 47th Street. A woman said that she and her boyfriend were in a verbal spat in regards to money. She said she would like for him to find somewhere else to go for the day. A cab was called for the boyfriend and he was taken to his friend's house.* * *An employee of Enterprise, 2148 Chapman Road, identified a man who was the last to rent a gray Toyota Camry. She said she found a pistol in the driver door after he returned the car. Police ran the pistol in NCIC, it came back not stolen. Police made contact with the man who said that he was heading to Enterprise to receive his pistol. Police waited for the man and returned his handgun safely.* * *A couple residing on Guild Trail called police and said that sometime early that morning, an unknown male had knocked on their front door. Two minutes later, the same person ran through their back yard. The couple said they have since checked everything around the house and nothing had been touched or stolen. They requested their home be placed on the watch list for the next couple of weeks.