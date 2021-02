Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been four additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,964.There were 1,726 new cases, as that total reached 790,779 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 53,379, 39 more than Saturday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 4,862 cases, up 6; 53 deaths; 205 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,029 cases, up 1; 55 deaths; 145 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,038 cases, up 3; 9 deaths; 50 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,586 cases, up 10; 69 deaths; 223 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 13,911 cases, up 14; 194 deaths; 677 hospitalizations, up 1

Georgia Has 4 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,726 New Cases

