Chattanooga Pastors For Good Government Issue City Endorsements

Chattanooga Pastors for Good Government Issue have issued the following city endorsements.

They said, "The Bible teaches that God created civil government for the order and protection of society. While we do not agree with every position of these candidates, we believe that these men and women will best serve the interests of the people of Chattanooga.

"We encourage you to pray and to vote in this city election. And we ask you to please share this list with your family and friends. Our nation is living in desperate times, and we need courageous governmental leaders.

Recommendations for the Chattanooga City Election

Mayor Kim White

District 1 Chip Henderson (unopposed)

District 2 Tom Lee

District 3 Ken Smith

District 4 Darrin Ledford

District 5 Isiah Hester

District 6 Carol Berz (unopposed)

District 7 Ken Hays

District 8 Anthony Byrd

District 9 Demetrus Coonrod

The pastors include, Joe Harris, Harmony Baptist Church; Andrew Huffman, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; James Hind, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; Ray Wrinkle, Falling Water Baptist Tabernacle; Robby Jackson, New Haven Baptist Church; and Dustin Taylor, Lupton Drive Baptist Church.