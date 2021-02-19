Police Blotter: Mason Jars Contain More Than Jelly; Suede Slippers Missing From Bonny Oaks Porch

Officers made a traffic stop at 3410 Campbell St. after observing the vehicle on Bonny Oaks Drive passing vehicles over a double-yellow line. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a fruity smell emanating from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers noticed a Mason jar with baggies inside. Officers then asked the driver to step outside the vehicle. The driver gave consent to search his vehicle, and inside officers located three Mason jars, two containing baggies with marijuana residue and one containing 2.3 grams of marijuana.

Officers then mirandized the driver, who admitted to using the marijuana. Officers then seized the marijuana. The driver was left with a warning for his traffic violation and marijuana usage. His marijuana was turned into CPD Property.* * *While investigating an attempted theft from a motor vehicle on Bunker Hill Drive, officers were given a bag the suspect had left behind. The bag contained items belonging to a man police identified from the belongings. The man was identified as a neighbor and was contacted bypolice. The man identified the belongings as those that had come from the glove box of his work van. The items were returned to him.* * *Police responded to a vandalism call on Center Street. A man said that morning between 5:30-6:50 a.m. someone busted out the left front window of his U.S. Postal Jeep Cherokee. He said it appeared that the person reached in, grabbed his jacket and Postal ID, but then just threw them back in the vehicle. He said that nothing was stolen.* * *A man on E. 26th Street called police to report that the day before someone stole his chair off of his front porch. He had no suspect information.* * *A woman on Benton Drive told police she was sharing a storage unit with a man. She said she tried contacting the man and could not reach him about her stuff. Police contacted the man on the phone and he said the woman did not try to contact him, but he is willing to meet up with her next week when he gets back from a trip. Police told the woman to contact the man and set up a time that is best for them to meet up to get her stuff.* * *A woman on 12th Avenue called and told police that the night before someone came to her door and banged on it and then banged on her window. She said this went on for 35-40 minutes. She said she was too scared to move or call police then. She said in the morning she found a note on her screen door from a man who gave his name. She said the note said that he came there looking for a woman, whose name he gave. He also gave his phone number. Police told the woman to call them immediately should the man return or anyone she does not know does this again. This residence was added to a watch list.* * *Police and fire personnel were called to a house fire on Walden Avenue. Fire had to force entry into the front door of the house to investigate where the smoke was coming from. Firemen determined someone left groceries on the stove with it on. Firemen secured the door.* * *A woman on Danby Drive told police she received a letter from Recovery Collection Agency regarding a loan with Cash Net USA of $3,011.38. She said she contacted the collection agency and they determined that the loan was not hers, but are requiring a police report. The woman said the proceeds of the loan were deposited in a Bank of America account, which is not her account. She says that the loan was made by a woman she identified and also gave the woman's email address. She said she does not know how her name was associated with the loan.* * *The manager at PPG Paints, 2409 Broad St., called police and said they last saw their delivery van around 5 p.m. the night before when they closed for the day. He said the van stayed there overnight and they re-opened at 7 a.m. He said they discovered around 1 p.m. that afternoon that the catalytic converter had been been cut off the van.* * *A man on Highland Park Avenue called police to report he lost his Bank of America debit card. He said that since he lost it, someone used it seven times for a total of $270 at various locations. He said since he has disputed the transactions with his bank, he is not able to access the information as to dates, times and locations of the transactions. He said that the bank is not putting the money back into his account until he files a report and they investigate it and review all charges.* * *A woman called police to say that a male was waiting on her porch when she got to her residence on E. 32nd St. She said that when she approached the porch the man told her to open the door. At this point the woman said she returned to her vehicle and waited for police. Police had the man step down from the porch and detained him when he made claims he lived at the address. The man was identified by police, but he was not answering police questions with logical answers. He was found to have no warrants. The man was trespassed from the property and released.* * *A man called police and said he was driving on Hickory Valley Road when he ran over some debris in the roadway. He said the debris looked to be from a construction site that was right on the side of the road. After he hit the debris he said that his tire immediately blew. He then pulled over and changed the tire and went into work at Volkswagen. He said he wanted to file a report with his insurance to see if they would cover the cost of the tire.* * *While on patrol, police noticed a suspicious vehicle without a license plate parked at a business that was not open. Upon further inspection it was noticed that the VIN was also covered up. Officers checked to see if the car was unlocked so they would be able to remove the obstruction covering the VIN. The door was unlocked and they were able to remove the obstruction. Upon running the VIN, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen. Police verified this information and found the vehicle was stolen out of Murfreesboro. While conducting an inventory search, police found a misdemeanor citation that belonged to a man who stays at at residence on Rawlings Street. The residence is a short walk from where the vehicle was parked. Police also believe the man left his cell phone in the vehicle. The cell phone was turned into Property. Mostellers Towing #2 came and recovered the vehicle.* * *Police responded to a call from a man who said as he was traveling north on Interstate 75, he accidentally ran over a big piece of metal in the roadway. Several vehicles were involved in the same incident. The man said three of his vehicle's rims were bent, causing all his tires to be damaged. Police observed the damages the man claimed. The man was able to contact Triple A for towing assistance.* * *A man reported to police that someone had gone through his work truck, a Chevy Silverado, at his home on E. 5th Street and had stolen his phone and tablet from the vehicle. The phone is a iPhone8 with a black Otter box case valued at $200 and and the tablet is an iPad with a black Otter box case valued at $1,000. The man said the last time he saw these items in the truck was at approximately 5:30 the evening before, and the theft must have occurred between then and 6 a.m. that morning. The man reported no damage to the truck and believes it may have been unlocked.* * *A man on Celestial Lane told police that at about 4:45 that morning his Ring camera was activated. He said that the video was of no help in identifying who broke into his son's 2000 Acura. He said the vehicle was locked and he did not know how the person gained entry. He said he found that the person had damaged the vehicle's console and opened the trunk from the inside control. He said the person also stole the box speakers, which consisted of two 12-inch speakers and amplifier, and some work boots valued at $150.* * *Two men were observed on cameras concealing merchandise in Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr. Walmart employees told police they did not want to prosecute, but wanted both men to know if they stole again they would be trespassed from Walmart.* * *The director of McKamey Animal Shelter, 2207 E. 35th St., told police someone had stolen an animal trap out of their yard.* * *Police responded to a counterfeit/forgery charge at First Horizon Bank, 2221 Hamilton Place Blvd. A bank employee told police that a woman tried to cash a check (#399) that was made out to her for $985. The employee said the check was suspicious and he called the account holder. He said the account holder verified that the check was fraudulent. The woman told police that she was there to see if the check was real or fake. She said the check was mailed to her and she did not know why. Police spoke with the account holder who showed them his checkbook with check #399 still inside. He said he believes that a check was stolen from when he paid his HOA fee and it was used to assist in the making of the fake check.* * *Police responded to a residence on E. 12th St. in regard to an unknown 9-1-1 call. Police knocked on the door, but no one responded. Police did not hear any sounds. Police spoke with a neighbor who said they had not heard any disturbance. Police found the front door was unlocked and checked the house. No one was inside and nothing suspicious was seen. The front door was unable to be locked without a key.

* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police that the day before, UPS delivered a package to her apartment door in the afternoon. She said the package was from L.L. Bean and was a pair of suede slippers with wool lining. She said the price was $86.31. She said she was not home when they were delivered and when she returned home that night, there was no package there. She said this morning her father found the plastic that the package was wrapped in on the apartment property.



