Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, February 19, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASNAGEL, DANIEL S 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BENNETT, TYLER S 
219 WASHINGTON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUSMISCHIE
---
BETHEA, JURON BROCK 
6340 WALNUT DRIVE PINSON, 35126 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN 
411 FULLER LANE SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CARRACHER, DESTINY GAIL 
304 YELLOW ROCK RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASTLE, WILLIAM EUGENE 
615 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
CHOICE, BRIAN MARQUISE 
52 W 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS 
639 MADELIN PIKE EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY 
7657 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163597 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EADDY, RICKY EARL 
3600 SHIRLE JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ESTES, MARQUITA MARIE 
5401 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
FOUST, TRACY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOX, JERRY LEE 
513 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 374115014 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
---
HALL, JOSHUA ALLEN 
1206 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEMAN, ROBERT A 
547 SOUTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HARRINGTON, DENNIS BRAY 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY 
3545 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE GORDON COUNTY
---
JACKSON, LANCE ISAIAH 
5022 TOTTENHAM COURT SUWANEE, 30024 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022775 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ARSON
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNOX, ESTAN DURAN 
204 E OHIO STREET BLUFFTON, 46714 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA 
1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
LEONARD, LAURA L 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APARTMENT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINER, PAMELA S 
1110 OLD ENGLEWOOD RD ATHENS, 373034847 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALCOM, KEVIN IAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARTIN, TULLIS ANTOINE 
3291 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MASSINGILL, TROY LEE 
883 HORNS CREEK RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, EMERSON ELLIOTT 
210 GREEN GORGE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773029 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE 
2907 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
PALMER, STANLEY REX 
3716 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW 
9133 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT TO BLEDSOE CO.
---
ROBERTS, BRANDON LEE 
416 OAK STREET CIRCLE ST MARYS, 31558 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN 
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
---
ROBINSON, FRANKIE KAY 
967 MAIN ST LOT #15 KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SEWELL, TAYLOR S 
3313 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
SMITH, KENETRA DENISE 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, LARRY DANIEL 
3565 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN 
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TONEY, TERRANCE 
4905 HWY 58 APT 175 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
TURNER, CALBOT T 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
VICARS, MICHAEL LEE 
149FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384684 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
VO, DIANA 
8411 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, MACK ADAM 
259 HICKMAN LANE SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMS, AVERY ROBERT 
9606 BRUNSWICK DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WILLIAMS, RICHARD 
4429 VESTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
WOODFIN, LAWRENCE CHRISTIAN 
7316 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER 
3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OVER 10,000 AUTO THEFT
---
YOUNG, ALICIA EARLENE 
1956 STARLING MILL RD LYERLY, 307304062 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



