Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASNAGEL, DANIEL S

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BENNETT, TYLER S

219 WASHINGTON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUSMISCHIE

---

BETHEA, JURON BROCK

6340 WALNUT DRIVE PINSON, 35126

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

BRADY, MICHAEL GLEN

411 FULLER LANE SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARRACHER, DESTINY GAIL

304 YELLOW ROCK RD COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.





Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CASTLE, WILLIAM EUGENE615 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---CHOICE, BRIAN MARQUISE52 W 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CLARK, SHANE DOUGLAS639 MADELIN PIKE EVENSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---DOUGLAS, ANTHONY7657 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163597Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EADDY, RICKY EARL3600 SHIRLE JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ESTES, MARQUITA MARIE5401 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---FOUST, TRACY LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FOX, JERRY LEE513 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 374115014Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---GADDIS, DESTINY MAEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL---HALL, JOSHUA ALLEN1206 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDEMAN, ROBERT A547 SOUTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---HARRINGTON, DENNIS BRAY7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY3545 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE GORDON COUNTY---JACKSON, LANCE ISAIAH5022 TOTTENHAM COURT SUWANEE, 30024Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022775Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTARSONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KNOX, ESTAN DURAN204 E OHIO STREET BLUFFTON, 46714Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---LEONARD, LAURA L510 CENTRAL DRIVE APARTMENT 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---LINER, PAMELA S1110 OLD ENGLEWOOD RD ATHENS, 373034847Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MALCOM, KEVIN IAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTIN, TULLIS ANTOINE3291 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MASSINGILL, TROY LEE883 HORNS CREEK RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, EMERSON ELLIOTT210 GREEN GORGE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773029Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTEXTING WHILE DRIVING---NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE2907 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---PALMER, STANLEY REX3716 MONTE VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PRITCHETT, BLAKE ANDREW9133 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO BLEDSOE CO.---ROBERTS, BRANDON LEE416 OAK STREET CIRCLE ST MARYS, 31558Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---ROBERTS, JAMES ALLEN10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500RECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST---ROBINSON, FRANKIE KAY967 MAIN ST LOT #15 KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---SEWELL, TAYLOR S3313 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, LARRY DANIEL3565 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TONEY, TERRANCE4905 HWY 58 APT 175 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---TURNER, CALBOT T1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT H CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---VICARS, MICHAEL LEE149FAWN LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384684Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---VO, DIANA8411 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WALKER, MACK ADAM259 HICKMAN LANE SALE CREEK, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMS, AVERY ROBERT9606 BRUNSWICK DRIVE BRENTWOOD, 37027Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT UNDER $1,000---WILLIAMS, RICHARD4429 VESTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---WOODFIN, LAWRENCE CHRISTIAN7316 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OVER 10,000 AUTO THEFT---YOUNG, ALICIA EARLENE1956 STARLING MILL RD LYERLY, 307304062Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT