Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA

913 State Line Rd Chattanooga, 374122289

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

ANDREWS, TINA DAWN

61 GOOD LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

BENTON, JASON LAMAR

4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111710

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

BRAMLETT, VERNON FRANKLIN

238 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE

4306 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BRYANT, LAQUANYALE

2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

BURCHARD, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

12779 CALYPSO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON

1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARPENTER, ROGER NEALOUS

253 LONDON LANE BRADLEY, 37323

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COBB, ALAN JERRRY

2013 RAULSTON ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY

800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN

6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT

211 WALKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME

2001B WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT

1322 E CHERRY ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN

1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HIGGINS, JASON TRAY

2004 MUESUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN

2110 MILLER GROVE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(FELONY EVADING)(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (POLICE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)---IDLETTE, DARRELL D1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JAMES, TIMOTHY D876 JORDAN RD. DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)(RESISTING ARREST)(POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA)(POSSESSION OF METH)---JARRETT, WARREN OWEN LEE4618 ALABAMA ROAD APPISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO1234 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JORDAN, JUMAR1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAMBRETH, CHARLES B1400 CHESTNUT ST, APT 446 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARSHALL, HEATHER KRISTEN4019 ELDRIDGE VIEW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCBEE, RICHARD DEVON200 CHASTAIN STREET ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OGLES, JOSEPH H1419 JEFFRSON ST EAST RIDGE, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PIERCE, DANIEL1165 PINEVILLE RD. HAMILTON, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SALMON, BILLY ALLEN11500 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37321Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374045606Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON3911 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162232Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)---WILSON, NATHAN62 VAN DELL DR , 30739Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)