Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA
913 State Line Rd Chattanooga, 374122289
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ANDREWS, TINA DAWN
61 GOOD LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
BENTON, JASON LAMAR
4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111710
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
BRAMLETT, VERNON FRANKLIN
238 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE
4306 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRYANT, LAQUANYALE
2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BURCHARD, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
12779 CALYPSO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARPENTER, ROGER NEALOUS
253 LONDON LANE BRADLEY, 37323
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COBB, ALAN JERRRY
2013 RAULSTON ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY
800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN
6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT
211 WALKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME
2001B WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT
1322 E CHERRY ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY
2004 MUESUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN
2110 MILLER GROVE RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(FELONY EVADING)
(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (POLICE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
IDLETTE, DARRELL D
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JAMES, TIMOTHY D
876 JORDAN RD. DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
(RESISTING ARREST)
(POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA)
(POSSESSION OF METH)
---
JARRETT, WARREN OWEN LEE
4618 ALABAMA ROAD APPISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO
1234 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, JUMAR
1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAMBRETH, CHARLES B
1400 CHESTNUT ST, APT 446 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSHALL, HEATHER KRISTEN
4019 ELDRIDGE VIEW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCBEE, RICHARD DEVON
200 CHASTAIN STREET ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OGLES, JOSEPH H
1419 JEFFRSON ST EAST RIDGE, 37408
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PIERCE, DANIEL
1165 PINEVILLE RD. HAMILTON, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SALMON, BILLY ALLEN
11500 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37321
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON
2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374045606
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON
3911 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162232
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS
2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
WILSON, NATHAN
62 VAN DELL DR , 30739
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)