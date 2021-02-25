 Thursday, February 25, 2021 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSHUA 
913 State Line Rd Chattanooga, 374122289 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ANDREWS, TINA DAWN 
61 GOOD LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
BENTON, JASON LAMAR 
4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111710 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
---
BRAMLETT, VERNON FRANKLIN 
238 WATERS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE 
4306 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRYANT, LAQUANYALE 
2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
BURCHARD, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
12779 CALYPSO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON 
1308 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CARPENTER, ROGER NEALOUS 
253 LONDON LANE BRADLEY, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COBB, ALAN JERRRY 
2013 RAULSTON ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY 
800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051816 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN 
6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOHRN, LANCE ROBERT 
211 WALKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, JEREMY JEROME 
2001B WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT 
1322 E CHERRY ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN 
1309 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIGGINS, JASON TRAY 
2004 MUESUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN 
2110 MILLER GROVE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(FELONY EVADING)
(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (POLICE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
(DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
---
IDLETTE, DARRELL D 
1053 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063209 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JAMES, TIMOTHY D 
876 JORDAN RD. DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
(RESISTING ARREST)
(POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA)
(POSSESSION OF METH)
---
JARRETT, WARREN OWEN LEE 
4618 ALABAMA ROAD APPISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO 
1234 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, JUMAR 
1713 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAMBRETH, CHARLES B 
1400 CHESTNUT ST, APT 446 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEWIS, JOSHUA LEE 
2118 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARSHALL, HEATHER KRISTEN 
4019 ELDRIDGE VIEW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCBEE, RICHARD DEVON 
200 CHASTAIN STREET ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OGLES, JOSEPH H 
1419 JEFFRSON ST EAST RIDGE, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PIERCE, DANIEL 
1165 PINEVILLE RD. HAMILTON, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SALMON, BILLY ALLEN 
11500 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON 
2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
TAYLOR, MARVIN DARRELL 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374045606 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, TERRY LEBRON 
3911 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162232 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS 
2802 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071601 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
WILSON, NATHAN 
62 VAN DELL DR , 30739 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


