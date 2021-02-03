 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces New Board Leadership And Members

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center announced Wednesday the appointment of Rear Admiral Noah Long, U.S. Navy (RET), as chairman and Colonel Frank Hughes, USMC (RET), as vice chairman of its board of trustees. The Heritage Center announced the leadership transition upon the retirement of Major General Willian Raines, U.S. Army (RET), who has chaired the organization for the past seven years. 

“I would like to thank outgoing Chairman Bill Raines for his extraordinary leadership, bold vision and tireless efforts that helped design and build a first-class facility that honors Chattanooga as the birthplace of the Medal of Honor and commemorates the first recipients of the Medal of Honor as well as other recipients who serve as an inspiration to all of us.” said RADM Noah Long, chairman of the board of trustees of the Charles H.
Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. 

In recognition of his continued leadership of the Heritage Center and pivotal role in opening the new National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in downtown Chattanooga, the board unanimously named MG Raines as chairman emeritus. In addition, the board of trustees voted to appoint Maury Nicely to the board of trustees and Dr. Frank Butler to the National Advisory Board. 

“The Heritage Center has been very fortunate to have some incredible leaders over the years, and that tradition holds true with our leadership changes and board additions,” said Keith Hardison, executive director of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.  “Their voices, expertise and leadership are essential to our future as we work to grow our mission during these challenging times and sustain the Heritage Center while our community and country recover from the coronavirus pandemic."

Each of these individuals bring decades of experience in their professional fields as well as in leadership roles from the business community and nonprofit boards:

Read Admiral Noah Long, USN (RET) – Prior to being named chairman, RADM Long served as vice chairman of the board of trustees and was responsible for the design and construction of the new National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. After serving in the Navy for more than 30 years, RADM Long worked for a variety of development and real estate companies before retiring in 2006 as president and CEO of Rosser International, a full service architectural and engineering firm in Atlanta. In addition to serving on Heritage Center’s board, RADM Long also served as chairman emeritus of the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association that helped raise $3.5 million for the organization’s scholarship program for the sons and daughters of Seabees.

Colonel Frank Hughes, USMC (RET) – Prior to being named vice chairman, Col. Hughes served on the board of trustees and chairman of the Heritage Center’s capital campaign that raised more than $6.25 million to design and build the new National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.  Col. Hughes retired as a colonel from the United States Marine Corps where he served as battalion commander of the Fourth Battalion, 14th Marines. He is currently the executive vice president of Investor Relations and treasurer for SmartFinancial, Inc., the parent company of SmartBank. 

Maury Nicely – An attorney and co-founder of the law firm, Evans Harrison Hackett, Mr. Nicely practices law in the areas of employment litigation, labor law and general business litigation. His clients range from small local non-profits and start-ups to large national corporations. In addition, he is an avid historian and accomplished author. In 2002, Mr. Nicely wrote the Chattanooga Walking Tour & Historic Guide and in 2011, the East Tennessee Walking Tour & Historic Guide. His newest book, Hoffa in Tennessee, about the 1964 Chattanooga trial of Jimmy Hoffa, was released in April 2019.

Dr. Frank Butler – Currently serving at a UC Foundation associate professor of management with University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Gary W. Rollins College of Business and faculty director of the school’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Program, Dr. Butler specializes in teaching a variety of strategic management and business courses at the graduate and undergraduate level. He also specializes in working with non-profits and advising their boards on how the organization can implement sound business principals to effectively deliver its mission and remain sustainable over time. 

“We are proud and honored to welcome Maury Nicely and Dr. Frank Butler to our boards, and I am excited to take on the responsibility of serving as chairman of the Heritage Center,” said RADM Long, who has served on the Heritage Center’s board of trustees since 2015. 

RADM Long continued, “I am deeply honored to serve as the new chairman, and I look forward to working with all of my board colleagues to move the Heritage Center forward. Together, with our dedicated board members and staff, and our generous stakeholders, we will continue to grow and sustain our mission – a mission focused on memorializing the incredible heritage of our country’s highest award for valor – the Medal of Honor – and educating the next generation about the six character traits that embody the Medal of Honor: Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment.”

To learn more about the new Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, visit www.mohhc.org or call 423-877-2525.

Dayton Boulevard Getting New Paving, Crosswalks, Sidewalks

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

School Resource Officers Helping Out At Silverdale, But Will Be Shifted Back To Schools


Dayton Boulevard Getting New Paving, Crosswalks, Sidewalks

The city of Red Bank is making improvements to Dayton Boulevard. The road running through the middle of town will be resurfaced from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road. Two bids were received for the 2.2 miles of paving. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, a bid of $1,116,837.50 from Talley Construction Company was approved for the work. The city will be responsible for paying ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management experience. Jack Thompson, president of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, said, “As firefighters, we know how important it is to remain cool under pressure, and we need a mayor ... (click for more)

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

SoCon Title On The Line For UTC Grapplers This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team closes out the 2020-21 dual season at home this weekend. The Mocs are still alive for a share of the Southern Conference title when they host Campbell and Bellarmine in McKenzie Arena on Friday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) for a limited number of fans, with action beginning at Noon. Bellarmine faces Campbell ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List

For the second time this week, University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to a national watch list as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has placed her on the Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 Watch List. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s ... (click for more)


