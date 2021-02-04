Grundy County Man Charged With 1st-Degree Murder In Death Of Man Whose Body Was Found On Road

Derrick Earl Anderson, 35, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Scottie Dewayne Tate of Palmer.

A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of the Palmer man on the murder charge.



On or around Nov. 11, 2020, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Scottie Dewayne Tate, 48. Investigators developed information that led to the discovery of his body on Anderson Road on Nov. 20.

At the request of District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI special agents joined deputies in the investigation, and investigators developed information that identified Anderson as the individual responsible for the death of Scottie Tate.



Anderson was booked into the Grundy County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.