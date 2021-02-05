 Friday, February 5, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Over 70 Business, Community Leaders Sign Letter Endorsing Tim Kelly For Mayor

Friday, February 5, 2021

A diverse group of over 70 community and business leaders released a letter to the public endorsing Tim Kelly as Chattanooga’s next mayor, the Kelly campaign said.

“Tim Kelly is a proven leader with a track record of creating jobs and managing effectively during crises,” the letter states. “We believe Tim Kelly is the best candidate to lead Chattanooga through recovery and build a better city.”

The campaign said the signees "include well-known community stalwarts, respected public servants, successful business leaders and hardworking small business owners across the city."

“I’m humbled by the support of so many Chattanoogans who I admire and trust.

I’m proud to have earned their backing as we work to strengthen our community,” said Mr. Kelly. "Each of these individuals knows the importance of servant leadership and organizational management. Gaining their collective endorsement is yet another sign that this campaign has the resources and the support to win this election."

The letter says:

 An open letter to Chattanoogans:

We the undersigned, as a diverse coalition of community and business leaders, hereby endorse Tim Kelly for Mayor of Chattanooga.

To signify our support, we have co-signed this endorsement to encourage our fellow Chattanoogans to vote for Tim Kelly as the next mayor of Chattanooga.

Tim Kelly is a proven leader with a track record of creating jobs and managing effectively during crises. Tim is a lifelong Chattanoogan and has a long history of community service throughout the city.

We believe Tim is the best candidate to lead Chattanooga through recovery and build a better city by providing:

?     a Chattanooga in which we bridge the divides between two Chattanoogas;

?     a Chattanooga with opportunities for good-paying jobs and quality education for everyone, regardless of zip code; and,

?     a Chattanooga with the best neighborhoods, anywhere.

Tim Kelly is the best candidate to move Chattanooga forward.

Signed,

 

Larry “Bear” High       Fred Fletcher                Kathy Lennon              Marco Perez

Susan Rich                   Chip Baker                  Ron Harr                      Charlie Brock 

Emerson Burch            Jelena Butler                Mo Baptiste                 Michael Lebovitz

David Brock                Victoria Love               Samala Sinclair            Cam Doody

Aseneth Scott               Mike Costa                  Brad Scott                    Tricia Mims

Calvin O’Neil              Denise O’Neil              Barry Large                  Alvaro Victoria

Mitch Everhart             Tony Oliver                 Matt Lyle                     Stuart Wasilowski

Steve O’Neil                Jay Bell                        Mike Harrell                Jaqueline Allgood-White

Gene Shiles                  John Kerns                  Alfred Odister              Chappell Fowler

Keeli Crewe                 J. Wayne Cropp           Kemp Harr                   Sandra Ledford

Frank Baker                 Arjun Patel                   Jeff Brakebill               Kristi Wilder

Paul Malchok               Alan Outlaw                Mike Skiles                  Therese Pace Tuley

Kelley Tilford              Diana Davies               Jamie Rehm                 Lee Towery

Jonesy Wood               Robin Crump               Jason Rehm                 Barry Snyder

Josh Tilford                 Mikesha Dillard           Mark McOmie             Ja’Michael Caldwell

Harold Flemister         Anthony Gladden        Deonte Grimes           Londie Nichole Price

Tommy Bowen           Kelly Brock                 Freddie Marble            David Crisp    

Randy Whorton           Michael Emerling        Akram Musa               Oscar Brock


February 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers On Lookout For Man With Briefcase Handcuffed To His Wrist; Man On Sherman Street With Dirty Clothes Gets Trip To Wishy Washy

Police responded to a vandalism at DCI Dialysis Clinic, 2300 E 3rd St. An employee said that through the window of his workplace, he saw a white Nissan truck (GA tag) driven by an unknown white female drive to the eastern side of the building. He said the driver of the vehicle then picked up an unknown male from the parking lot. As the two were leaving, he said the man exited the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 10 New COVID Deaths, 120 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 99 patients hospitalized and 30 in Intensive Care Units. Fifteen others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,651. There were 10 more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, two male and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Kids Need Teachers

In Chicago, the teachers are refusing to return to the classrooms, citing union power to the furious mayor. In Philadelphia, Seattle, and in other liberal-controlled cities within states from Virginia to California, teachers are putting ‘self’ over children who desperately need to be in classrooms, and far better, need a teacher’s gift badly. There are mountains of proof that virtual ... (click for more)

Sports

San Antonio Region To Host 2021 DI Women’s Basketball Championship

San Antonio and the surrounding region will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing from March 21 through April 4 to earn the right to hoist the national championship trophy at the Alamodome, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Friday. “We appreciate the historical significance ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Showcases City, League By Hosting NISA 2021 Spring Tournament

Earlier this week, NISA announced that their 2021 spring season would begin with a nine team tournament held here in the Scenic City from April 13th-25th. Professional soccer teams from all over the country will descend upon Chattanooga for the two week tournament, and the winner will earn a spot in the semifinal tournament at the end of the spring season. The event will not only ... (click for more)


