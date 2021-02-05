Over 70 Business, Community Leaders Sign Letter Endorsing Tim Kelly For Mayor

A diverse group of over 70 community and business leaders released a letter to the public endorsing Tim Kelly as Chattanooga’s next mayor, the Kelly campaign said.

“Tim Kelly is a proven leader with a track record of creating jobs and managing effectively during crises,” the letter states. “We believe Tim Kelly is the best candidate to lead Chattanooga through recovery and build a better city.”



The campaign said the signees "include well-known community stalwarts, respected public servants, successful business leaders and hardworking small business owners across the city."



“I’m humbled by the support of so many Chattanoogans who I admire and trust. I’m proud to have earned their backing as we work to strengthen our community,” said Mr. Kelly. "Each of these individuals knows the importance of servant leadership and organizational management. Gaining their collective endorsement is yet another sign that this campaign has the resources and the support to win this election."

The letter says:

An open letter to Chattanoogans:

We the undersigned, as a diverse coalition of community and business leaders, hereby endorse Tim Kelly for Mayor of Chattanooga.



To signify our support, we have co-signed this endorsement to encourage our fellow Chattanoogans to vote for Tim Kelly as the next mayor of Chattanooga.



Tim Kelly is a proven leader with a track record of creating jobs and managing effectively during crises. Tim is a lifelong Chattanoogan and has a long history of community service throughout the city.



We believe Tim is the best candidate to lead Chattanooga through recovery and build a better city by providing:



? a Chattanooga in which we bridge the divides between two Chattanoogas;

? a Chattanooga with opportunities for good-paying jobs and quality education for everyone, regardless of zip code; and,

? a Chattanooga with the best neighborhoods, anywhere.

Tim Kelly is the best candidate to move Chattanooga forward.



Signed,



Larry “Bear” High Fred Fletcher Kathy Lennon Marco Perez

Susan Rich Chip Baker Ron Harr Charlie Brock

Emerson Burch Jelena Butler Mo Baptiste Michael Lebovitz

David Brock Victoria Love Samala Sinclair Cam Doody

Aseneth Scott Mike Costa Brad Scott Tricia Mims

Calvin O’Neil Denise O’Neil Barry Large Alvaro Victoria

Mitch Everhart Tony Oliver Matt Lyle Stuart Wasilowski

Steve O’Neil Jay Bell Mike Harrell Jaqueline Allgood-White

Gene Shiles John Kerns Alfred Odister Chappell Fowler

Keeli Crewe J. Wayne Cropp Kemp Harr Sandra Ledford

Frank Baker Arjun Patel Jeff Brakebill Kristi Wilder

Paul Malchok Alan Outlaw Mike Skiles Therese Pace Tuley

Kelley Tilford Diana Davies Jamie Rehm Lee Towery

Jonesy Wood Robin Crump Jason Rehm Barry Snyder

Josh Tilford Mikesha Dillard Mark McOmie Ja’Michael Caldwell

Harold Flemister Anthony Gladden Deonte Grimes Londie Nichole Price

Tommy Bowen Kelly Brock Freddie Marble David Crisp

Randy Whorton Michael Emerling Akram Musa Oscar Brock