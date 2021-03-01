 Monday, March 1, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A Record 4,668 People Received COVID-19 Vaccine In Hamilton County This Weekend

Monday, March 1, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department wishes to recognize many community partners who offered COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the weekend to eligible people 65+ and those with 1a1, 1a2 & 1b phase status. 
 
The following community partners administered a combined 2,505 doses this weekend:
 
•  CHI Memorial Hospital sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga provided a vaccine clinic at Brainerd High School;
•  One to One Health, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, provided a vaccine clinic for school staff and teachers;
•  LifeSpring Community Health offered a community vaccination event; and
•  Clinica Medicos offered a community vaccination event.
 
Together with the Health Department, which administered 2,163 doses at the Enterprise South vaccination site this weekend, 4,668 people were vaccinated in Hamilton County. 
 
“We are grateful to Hamilton County community vaccination partners who planned and executed vaccination clinics this weekend to reach those in current phases, including vulnerable members of our community,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.
“4,668 people vaccinated in our community this weekend is a huge milestone and one that we should celebrate.”
 
COVID-19 vaccination data is updated on the Health Department’s Vaccine Data Dashboard each Wednesday, click here. The Tennessee Department of Health updates county-specific COVID-19 vaccination data daily, click here
 
For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and current phases, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit their website at http://health.hamiltontn.org/.

Georgia Has 80 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,227 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,148. There were 1,227 new cases, as that total reached 819,730 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 56,089, 50 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,135 cases, up 6; 58 deaths; ... (click for more)

City Industrial Development Board Approves Expansion From 7 To 9 Members

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday approved its expansion from seven to nine members. City Attorney Phil Noblett said that will allow each of the nine City Council members to have an appointee. As it is, he said there are issues at times over certain districts not have representation on the board. He said after state charter changes are completed then two new ... (click for more)

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In March

It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)

Tennessee Falters At Bruce Pearl's Auburn, 77-72

Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers. Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field. Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)


