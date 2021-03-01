A Record 4,668 People Received COVID-19 Vaccine In Hamilton County This Weekend

The Hamilton County Health Department wishes to recognize many community partners who offered COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the weekend to eligible people 65+ and those with 1a1, 1a2 & 1b phase status.
The following community partners administered a combined 2,505 doses this weekend:
• CHI Memorial Hospital sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga provided a vaccine clinic at Brainerd High School;
• One to One Health, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, provided a vaccine clinic for school staff and teachers;
• LifeSpring Community Health offered a community vaccination event; and
• Clinica Medicos offered a community vaccination event.
Together with the Health Department, which administered 2,163 doses at the Enterprise South vaccination site this weekend, 4,668 people were vaccinated in Hamilton County.
“We are grateful to Hamilton County community vaccination partners who planned and executed vaccination clinics this weekend to reach those in current phases, including vulnerable members of our community,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.
“4,668 people vaccinated in our community this weekend is a huge milestone and one that we should celebrate.”
COVID-19 vaccination data is updated on the Health Department’s Vaccine Data Dashboard each Wednesday, click here
. The Tennessee Department of Health updates county-specific COVID-19 vaccination data daily, click here
.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and current phases, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit their website at http://health.hamiltontn.org/.