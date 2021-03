Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 8-14:

DAGNAN PAUL DAVID W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WARD CAITLIN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER GEORGE W/M 35 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

MORGAN TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 29 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE

AVANS SHANDY LYNN W/F 43 OFFICER LANG RPD DRUGS – TRAFFICKING SYNTHETIC NARCOTICS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE

TIPTON JAMES CLAYTON III W/M 34 OFFICER CLARK VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

CHAMBERS JOSHUA SHANE W/M 39 OFFICER MOORE OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – FELONY, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TAYLOR CHAPPELL JERMAINE B/M 32 OFFICER DOYLE POSSESSION OF COCAINE

BRUMLEY TITUS JEREMIAH W/M 17 OFFICER MOORE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRIDGES JOEY DEWAYNE W/M 38 OFFICER DOYLE TERRORISTIC THREATS – MISD

HAMES RICHARDS EUGENE W/M 57 OFFICER DOYLE TERRORISTIC THREATS – MISD

MORGAN DONALD JOSEPH W/M 27 OFFICER DOYLE TERRORISTIC THREATS – MISD

PENDERGRASS CODY BLANE W/M 26 OFFICER THOMASON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SHARP CHRISTOPHER DALE W/M 34 OFFICER THOMASON OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD

SHEPPARD STEPHEN JONATHON W/M 29 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A CRIME, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

HILL CHARLES VINCENT W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CRANFIELD SHAUN PHILLIP W/M 41 OFFICER MILLER TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE – FELONY

CHASTEEN JAMES PERRY W/M 53 OFFICER WASIM VIOLATION OF PAROLE

ELLIS THOMAS ISAIAH W/M 54 OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

NIX JAMES MICHAEL W/M 34 OFFICER BREWER SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

DILL SAMANTHA LEEANN W/F 33 OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

STONE SHANE LEANN W/F 48 OFFICER BALLARD GSP DUI – ALCOHOL

JACKSON NICKOLAS BRYNE B/M 29 OFFICER COPPOCK WARRANT

MASSIE CLAUDE WILLIAM W/M 48 OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MCDOUGAL AMBER LEANN W/F 33 OFFICER DOYLE POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF HERION, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FONTENOT SHAUN MICHEAL W/M 46 OFFICER YOUNG BENCH WARRANT

SCHULTZ BILLY KEVIN W/M 55 GSP

TAPP MICHEAL DEWAYNE W/M 49 TERRY LPD PROBATION

ALEXANDER HILLARY HAYDEN W/F 28 OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TREPASS, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

DIXSON DANIELL KAY W/F 26 OFFICER COOK AGG ASSAULT FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

GUFFEY MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 60 OFFICER LPD POSS. OF METH

GIDEON TERRIE LAYNE W/F 59 OFFICER LPD POSS. OF METH

WELLS LORIE ELIZABETH W/F 32 OFFICER COOK PROBATION VIOLATION

FRASHIER CLIFF ALDEN W/M 39 OFFICER TERRY PROBATION VIOLATION

KIRK MATTHEW RAYMOND W/M 38 OFFICER TERRY PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN DAVID RAY W/M 51 OFFICER REYNOLDS DRIVING W/O LICENSE

WEAVER KOBE DION W/M 18 OFFICER FOUTS RECKLESS, SPEEDING

THOMAS STARLA FAYE W/F 46 OFFICER CARTER DUI REFUSAL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

WALKER KEVIN LEROY W/M 52 OFFICER REYNOLDS WARRANT

HUDNALL DANIEL ANTHONY W/M 48 OFFICER FOUTS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, GIVING FALSE NAME

ELLIS THOMAS ISAIAH W/M 54 RAMOS PROBATION VIOLATION

DAVIS DOUGLAS LEE W/M 48 SELF BATTERY FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DUNN CALVIN KEITH W/M 45 CATOOSA WARRANT

HARRELL MICHAEL DAVID W/M 42 FRANKLIN WARRANT

WALLIN TAMMY LOUISE W/F 49 WORLEY DTF POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE

CHILDERS MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 48 GSP DUI

THOMAS LARRY DUANE W/M 52 OFFICER SIMPSON WARRANT

WRIGHT SHANE ASH W/M 54 OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

JAUREGUI DIEGO H/M 17 COOK LPD SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

DATES MICHAEL MONDALE B/M 44 OFFICER CARTER PUBLIC DRUNK, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

JOHNSON CHRISTOPHER CAW W/M 32 OFFICER FOUTS GIVING FALSE NAME, POSS. OF METH, OBSTRUCTION, TERRORISTIC THREATS, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

VINES TROY THOMAS W/M 41 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

HORTON JAMATHAN BLAINE W/M 35 BATTLES FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

ROBINSON KANAS LASHAE W/F 37 OFFICER MILLER POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS CHRISTOPHER JAY W/M 36 OFFICER CAMP RECKLESS CONDUCT

DURDEN BRYCE GRAHAM W/M 20 OFFICER WOOTEN VGCSA, POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARM, SUSPENDED LICENSE

RAGUSE RONALD JAMES W/M 36 OFFICER MATHIS PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

HALLMAN COURTNEY LEANN W/F 27 OFFICER HUGGINS RPD POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

WEAVER STEVEN LEE W/M 56 OFFICER DOYLE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

STOKER TIMOTHY DWIGHT W/M 54 OFFICER DOYLE PUBLIC INTOXICATION, TERRORISTIC THREATS - FELONY

MUNTON JULIE MARIE W/F 49 OFFICER JONES BATTERY – FVA

ANTHONY JASON LAMAR W/M 42 OFFICER JONES BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN ALLOW TO WITNESS FELONY/BATTERY/FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA