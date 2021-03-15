 Monday, March 15, 2021 64.0°F   overcast   Overcast

3 Hurt As 20-Year-Old Wrecks Car Saturday Night Near E. 4th Street

Monday, March 15, 2021

A 20-year-old was taken into custody after police say he wrecked his car while driving drunk. 

Police responded to a vehicular crash on Saturday near E. 4th Street where they found a single-car collision involving a Nissan Altima. Police said the Nissan was travelling on the street when it left the roadway to the left, where it would spin and hit a curb. The rear passenger door hit a tree and caused “serious damage” to the vehicle.

Police said John Coleman, 20, was the driver and three other people were also in the car. Police said Coleman told them another vehicle had sped in front of him and caused him to run off the road. Police said they could smell alcohol on Coleman’s breath and that the suspect’s eyes were watery.  Police said Coleman told them he had consumed one Natty Light before driving, and consented to a field sobriety test. 

During the walk and turn stage, police said Coleman lost balance during the instructional stage, and that he also failed to complete the one-leg stand and the heel-toe. Police then took Coleman into custody. Police said they found several open containers of Natural Light as well as four Loco beers, with two of them being in the driver’s floorboard. 

While at the jail, police said Coleman consented to a breathalyzer and found his BAC to be 0.109 G/210L. Police said the three passengers all sustained injuries. One young woman sustained a facial injury, another had an injured leg, and the third sustained head injuries and “showed confusion and altered mental status on scene.” 

Coleman is facing three counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, possession of alcohol (underaged), driving left of the center lane, and driving on roadways laned for traffic. 



Sewanee Athletic Department Condemns Racial Epithets Hurled By Some Fans Against Opposing Lacrosse Team

The University of the South Department of Athletics has issued a statement condemning "racial epithets" used by some students against some lacrosse players for Emmanuel College on Saturday. The athletics department said it "condemns the behavior of those who attended Saturday's men's lacrosse game against Emmanuel College and hurled racist epithets at opposing players. We have ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 70 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County has had another COVID death as the toll climbs to 466 on Monday. It is reported that it was a white male, age 81+. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,588, an increase of 70. There are 51 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


