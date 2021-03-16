 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 55.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

CFD Crews Tackle 2 Fires Tuesday Morning On Bowman Lane And Highland Avenue

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Highland Avenue fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Highland Avenue fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

It’s been a very busy start to the day for Chattanooga firefighters working a 24-hour shift. On Tuesday morning, crews were on the scene of two structure fires in different parts of the city. 

First, the CFD was called to 3930 Bowman Lane (off Highway 58) at 7:07 a.m. following reports that a camper next to a home was on fire. Responding companies found a fully engulfed camper.  All people were out of the camper and the nearby house. 

Firefighters worked for some time to get the fire under control and fully extinguished due to the amount of contents inside. One woman suffered minor burns, but refused transport to the hospital. She was able to grab one of her dogs as she escaped, but four other dogs have not been accounted for at this time. The woman suffered minor burns as she was trying to save her pets.  

One cat and one dog made it out of the house, which sustained minor damage. The camper was destroyed, killing two dogs.

The American Red Cross will be assisting four adults. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Quint 8, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, CFD’s Operations Chief, CPD and HCEMS responded. 

Then at 8:17 a.m., as work was still being done on the Bowman Lane scene, another residential fire was reported at 4604 Highland Ave. at the corner of W 46th Street. A neighbor called 9-1-1 and said black smoke was coming out of a home across the street. 

Engine 9 and Engine 14 attacked the fire as Squad 1 conducted a search and Ladder 1 assisted with ventilation. The fire was found at the back of the house, which is currently being remodeled, and the flames were extinguished. A man and his daughter got out of the structure safely, along with their dogs. Investigators determined the cause to be electrical.

There were no injuries and the cause will be under investigation.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Squad 20, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CPD and HCEMS responded.


March 16, 2021

City Council Set To Pass Ordinance Dealing With Vegetation Requirements On Steep Slopes

City Council members said they plan to pass next Tuesday on first reading a new vegetative ordinance for construction on steep slopes. It would go into effect on July 1 and be reviewed after a year. Chairman Chip Henderson said he also wants action on a recidivism ordinance, in which there would be penalties against developers who repeatedly violate regulations. City Councilman ... (click for more)

Severe Storms Projected Over Next Few Days For Large Area Including Chattanooga

AccuWeather forecasters warn that a dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week. The Chattanooga area is in the possible path of the storms. Severe thunderstorms will erupt each day through Thursday across parts of the southern U.S., with the greatest threat and potential for tornadoes ... (click for more)

Indoor Firing Range Is OK

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: There Are Lot Of Ties With Lady Vols' 1st Round Opponent

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee showed a sense of dramatic flair regarding Tennessee. The Lady Vols were tabbed a No. 3 seed in the River Walk region and assigned No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee State as their first-round opponent. The pairing goes behind a meeting of instate schools. There’s enough backstory for three games. -The Blue Raiders ... (click for more)


