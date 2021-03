Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBY, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING

---

BEAVERS, ANTONIO CODY

4405 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101725

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

---

CASTLEBERRY, BRENT LEE

127 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM.

ASSAULT)---CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES84 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CLARK, RENEE K9515 TIMBERLOG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON5112 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102155Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---COOPER, CANDIS MCCOY3537 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DILLARD, KEVIN LAMONT1501 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT Chattanooga, 374091036Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---EDWARDS, JEFFREY4425 FAGAN STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOSTER, ALLISON MARISSA1221 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---FOSTER, JAMES TIMOTHY112 LILLIE LANE RINGGOLD, 31736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---FREEMAN, TERESA ANN4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GANN, ISAAC LUTHER7219 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES---GASS, JUSTIN WADE3 GUINN RD WILDWOOD, 307574154Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GRAY, KEVIN JOHN1541 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HALL, KAREN ORR315 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 315 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARDEN, DIANE ELIZABETH123 MILSAPS LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARTLEY, PATRICK SHAUN602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113315Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARVEY, SEAN RAY8236 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---HIGGINS, MICKEY LEBRON3601 CLAUDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HUBBARD, TOMMY LEE1611 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045006Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF WEA---HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HUTSON, NICHOLAS ALAN6517 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 373432737Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, TYCHIUS ORONYAE2811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---JONES QUIRK, MARY KATHRYNE1317 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON,Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---KNIGHT, REGINALD DEWAYNE1020 W 37TH ST APT B 3006 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEE, VINCENT C6922 PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOUIS, HAILEY LARISSA311 HARKER RD FT OGLETHORPE, 307423842Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATES---MARTIN, SHELLIE ELIZABETH7717 LEE HWY RM122 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCCOLLEY, VINCENT MCCOLLEY2237 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCKINLEY, JAMILLAH ALEXANDR1107 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NABORS, WADE WILLIAM5523 OLD HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---NEWMAN, KANE K9599 BRAYTON DRIVE ANCHORAGE, 99507Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, JOSEPH LEE3908 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072626Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING---PETERS, MICHAEL WAYNEHOMELESS /727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FULTON COUNTY---PRESSLEY CARNEY, LISA MARIE57 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RELIFORD, DESMOND R1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---ROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042628Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO15095 MAY RD SALECREEL, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH.)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SHARP, REMONIA629 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT---SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, RAWSHARD JABARR1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING---STEWART, CORDARIUS LEBRON726 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---STEWART, DAVID SCOTT209 WIMBERLY DR SCOTTSBORO, 357696219Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SZOSTEK, TIMOTHY3600 CLAUDEWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TATE, BILLY2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---TORRES-ZAGEL, YURIDIA145 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---TROTTER, ANTHONY E4002 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING---VATTER, JACK K2022 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798837Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4115 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101434Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WIERSEMA, COBY ALLEN1159 STORMY RIDGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:FORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERY---WILSON, KEVIN ALGIT2054 DANDRIGE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODALL, SARAH NICOLE1712 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373793300Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-GABAPENTINPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA