March 19, 2021
Chattanooga mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White will meet for an in-person runoff debate to be filmed at WTCI studios and to be aired for public viewing on Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m., a non-profit coalition announced on Friday.
The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 3,600 new first dose and 3,165 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
New First Dose Appointments :
· March 21 and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark
New Second Dose Appointments :
· March 26 at Enterprise South Nature Park
· March 27 and 28 at Tennessee Riverpark
People in the eligible
The Tennessee basketball opens its account at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with a first round matchup in the Midwest Region with 12th-seeded Oregon State. Friday afternoons tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
Fans can catch Friday's game on TNT and online or on any mobile device through March Madness Live and on the March Madness Live App.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team had two individuals advance to the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Mo., today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and junior Drew Nicholson are both still alive in the backdraws at 125 and 165, respectively.
Gutierrez, seeded 24th in the 33-man field, opened with a loss to Purdue's No. 9 seed