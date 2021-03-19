Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Up until last Saturday, the race between mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White had been a joy for the citizens of Chattanooga. Tim held a scant 270-vote lead over Kim in the municipal election and regardless of who wins in the runoff, I am guaranteed that a friend of mine will become our next mayor on Wednesday, April 13 th . But then came “Beat-Down Saturday,” as we will call ... (click for more)