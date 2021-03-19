 Friday, March 19, 2021 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c And Adults 55+

Friday, March 19, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 3,600 new first dose and 3,165 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

New First Dose Appointments:

·        March 21 and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark

New Second Dose Appointments:

·        March 26 at Enterprise South Nature Park

·         March 27 and 28 at Tennessee Riverpark

People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

·        First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

·         Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility 

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility. For a full list of eligible phases, visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanishwebsite and scroll to the bottom.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process. 

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination ecord Card with the following important information.

·        The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources

·        Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·         Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

·         Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx


Opinion

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Saturday Beat-Down

Up until last Saturday, the race between mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White had been a joy for the citizens of Chattanooga. Tim held a scant 270-vote lead over Kim in the municipal election and regardless of who wins in the runoff, I am guaranteed that a friend of mine will become our next mayor on Wednesday, April 13 th . But then came “Beat-Down Saturday,” as we will call ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Facing #12 Seed Oregon State In NCAA Tournament Opener

The Tennessee basketball opens its account at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with a first round matchup in the Midwest Region with 12th-seeded Oregon State. Friday afternoons tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT. F ans can catch Friday's game on TNT and online or on any mobile device through March Madness Live and on the March Madness Live App. ... (click for more)

UTC's Gutierrez, Nicholson Still Alive In NCAA Wrestling

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team had two individuals advance to the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Mo., today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and junior Drew Nicholson are both still alive in the backdraws at 125 and 165, respectively. Gutierrez, seeded 24th in the 33-man field, opened with a loss to Purdue’s No. 9 seed ... (click for more)


