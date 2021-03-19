 Friday, March 19, 2021 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mayoral Candidates Tim Kelly And Kim White To Have In-Person Debate

Debate To Air For The Public On March 26

Friday, March 19, 2021

Chattanooga mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White will meet for an in-person runoff debate to be filmed at WTCI studios and to be aired for public viewing on Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m., a non-profit coalition announced on Friday.

Partnering organizations include the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Chattanooga 2.0, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga, the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and Venture Forward. WTCI and WUTC are presenting media partners.

The runoff debate will be moderated by Ray Bassett, host of Scenic Roots on WUTC 88.1 FM. After brief introductory statements are made by each candidate, the debate will follow a standard format in which candidates will have up to two minutes to respond to questions, followed by up to one minute of response from the opposing candidate.

“Continuing this collaboration for the runoff debate will allow our members to deepen their understanding of these two candidates, especially as it relates to advocacy for the business sector,” said Christy Gillenwater, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber remains committed to advocating for growth in our community, which is a guiding force for us as we participate in this effort.”

Viewers and listeners should expect candid discussions about our community’s challenges and opportunities and the varying visions and ideas each candidate brings. The focus will remain on substantive issues and solutions.

“Chattanooga is met with a unique and compelling opportunity not seen in this city since 2005, in which two dedicated community leaders will be debating one-on-one ahead of a runoff,” said Bob Culkeen, president & CEO of WTCI – PBS. “As with the forums we broadcast earlier this month, broadcasting this debate and creating partnerships with agencies of service to provide a community platform of information is important work.”

Candidates will once again take questions submitted by a range of supporting partners and community leaders, including the Chattanooga Interagency Council on Homelessness, Chattanooga 2.0, ArtsBuild, the League of Women Voters, and others.

“We look forward to deepening our shared understanding of these two candidates’ perspectives on key issues for our city. We’re proud to be part of this partnership,” said Lesley Scearce, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “We know solving community challenges requires creative leadership from nonprofits, business, neighborhoods and government.”

Both candidates were duly qualified by the Hamilton County Election Commission before being invited to the debate. Neither candidate received more than fifty percent of the vote in the mayoral election on March 2, leading to a runoff election scheduled for April 13. After broadcast, the forums will be posted online. For more information on the Mayoral Candidate Forums, visit WTCI on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/WTCIPBS.



March 19, 2021

Mayoral Candidates Tim Kelly And Kim White To Have In-Person Debate

March 19, 2021

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

March 19, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Chattanooga mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White will meet for an in-person runoff debate to be filmed at WTCI studios and to be aired for public viewing on Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m., ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 3,600 new first dose and 3,165 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. New First Dose Appointments : · March 21 ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayoral Candidates Tim Kelly And Kim White To Have In-Person Debate

Chattanooga mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White will meet for an in-person runoff debate to be filmed at WTCI studios and to be aired for public viewing on Friday, March 26, at 8 p.m., a non-profit coalition announced on Friday. Partnering organizations include the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Chattanooga 2.0, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 3,600 new first dose and 3,165 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. New First Dose Appointments : · March 21 and 23-25 at Tennessee Riverpark New Second Dose Appointments : · March 26 at Enterprise South Nature Park · March 27 and 28 at Tennessee Riverpark People in the eligible ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Saturday Beat-Down

Up until last Saturday, the race between mayoral candidates Tim Kelly and Kim White had been a joy for the citizens of Chattanooga. Tim held a scant 270-vote lead over Kim in the municipal election and regardless of who wins in the runoff, I am guaranteed that a friend of mine will become our next mayor on Wednesday, April 13 th . But then came “Beat-Down Saturday,” as we will call ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Facing #12 Seed Oregon State In NCAA Tournament Opener

The Tennessee basketball opens its account at the 2021 NCAA Tournament, with a first round matchup in the Midwest Region with 12th-seeded Oregon State. Friday afternoons tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT. F ans can catch Friday's game on TNT and online or on any mobile device through March Madness Live and on the March Madness Live App. ... (click for more)

UTC's Gutierrez, Nicholson Still Alive In NCAA Wrestling

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team had two individuals advance to the second day of competition at the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Mo., today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and junior Drew Nicholson are both still alive in the backdraws at 125 and 165, respectively. Gutierrez, seeded 24th in the 33-man field, opened with a loss to Purdue’s No. 9 seed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors