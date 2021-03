Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, TRAMESHA LASHON

3115 BEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

3608 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

AUSTIN, ALBERT

4307 13TH AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BAILEY, SERPRENA LENETT4913 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BEAM, SAMUEL HENRY1010 CROWN POINT ROAD WEST SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY5722 MOODY SAWYER HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---BIRD, REBECA I520 SHARONDALE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BLEDSOE, ROBERT MILTON4216 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---CANTRELL, ALEXANDER L173 WEST RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CHARACTER, TAVARIS J3608 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT)ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---COFFMAN, TABATHA MICHELLE4008 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTSTALKINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---COYNE, KYLE RANDOLPH1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DAVIS, IVIN DEREESE3813 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFALSE REPORTS---FUGUNT, TINA ELAINE1826 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214229Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HALL, RACHEL GRACE684 CUMBERLAND HILLS DRIVE HENDERSONVILLE, 37075Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARRIS, RANDY WAYNE324 COUNTY ROAD 708 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---HENLEY, ROBERT WAYNE102 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---KINNEY, JESSICA LYNN6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 1406 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000---MOORE, ALEXANDER SAREK8238 BOOTH BAY DR HIXSON, 373432084Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFESCAPEEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISERECKLESS DRIVINGDRAG RACINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---NAIL, JOHN THOMAS2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---OLSEN, REBA ELLEN506 NOTRE DAME AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PATRICK, JACLYN170 JUDY DR KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PLANK, JEREMIE409 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POPE, JERRY LAMAR7401 N 61ST DRIVE GLENDALE, 853011835Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE3606 CENTRAL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---RAY, ROBBEYL LASHAY4842 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STOUDEMIRE, DERRICK LABRANDON1519 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TEAGUE, PAMELA KAYE411 DUNLAP AVE. EAST RIDGE, 00000Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---TINKER, KATLIN NAOMI1127 WEST NICKAJACK RD. RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---WALLER, CLAYTON LIONEL3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN1 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WEBB, JAMES EDWARD3000 SUNSET AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WHIDDON, ERICA ELAINE1517 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGG. BURGLARY---WRIGHT, CODY DEAN26 ELLIS RD LOT 29 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSS, OF MARIJUANA