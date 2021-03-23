 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Making Plans To Open Swimming Pool On Time

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - by Gail Perry

In an informal poll, the Signal Mountain rec board’s main concerns were about opening up recreational facilities on time this year, said Council member Andrew Gardner at the Monday night council meeting. For the time being,  the town is making plans for that to happen, Town Manager Boyd Veal told the council members. He currently is advertising for lifeguards and part time staff for the gym. Applications are on the town’s website. The goal is for the pool to open on Memorial Day.

When it opens, there will be a refurbished concrete deck. The town council on Monday approved a contract for $63,375 to make repairs, resurface and put a coating on the deck surrounding the swimming pool that will eliminate the need of sealing it each year.

 

Plans are also being made to open the gym. It cannot be opened for free play yet, said the town manager, because it would need to be staffed. He did agree to open it in the mornings for pickleball. The gym does not need staffing to supervise pickleball players who generally are older and should already be vaccinated for COVID.

 

Council member Vicki Anderson, the board’s liaison to the Library Board, said it found $27,250 in savings in the cost of constructing the new reading room. Mr. Veal said the money saved would be set aside as contingency funds to have available if issues come up during construction.

 

Approval was given to a resolution authorizing a contract with CTI Engineers for design, bidding and project management services for a water pump replacement. The upgrade will replace a  250 gallons per minute pump with one that moves 670 gallons per minute at the town’s pump station.

 

The budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 was amended to account for revenues and expenditures that changed during the year. Some changes include the transfer of money to make repairs caused by stormwater runoff, such  as fixing roads that have developed problems caused by the water. Small adjustments will be made for surplus items the city sold during the year and for the purchase of one vehicle.

Two neighbors joined the council meeting with concerns about a house in the Old Towne neighborhood that they said has had recent additions and renovations made without the owner getting building permits to do the work. A large lot at 405 Georgia Ave. has been subdivided into two half-acre lots. An existing house sits on one of the lots and is connected to the sewer system. Anything built on the newly divided lot will have to use a septic system because of the sewer moratorium on Signal Mountain.

Issues that have been raised by the neighborhood are that a shed which is on the lot with the original house was converted to a guest house with a kitchen and bathroom without a building permit and another bathroom was added to the old house without a permit. Those three additions would also be additions to the sewer system. Another problem is that the converted shed now exceeds the footprint of the original structure and is too close to the property line of the neighboring house, the council was told. Construction and renovations need to be inspected by the town’s building inspector and if work done without a building permit is not done correctly, the town has the right to ask for it to be removed. “If the property owners build something they weren’t allowed to do, we can’t just slap their wrist,” said Mayor Charlie Poss.

Another issue is that  neighbors do not want a house with a septic tank in the middle of all theirs that are on the sewer system. If a house with a septic system is built on the newly created lot, the field lines would end up in stormwater runoff streams. That water runs downstream through the neighbors’ yards and pools on property at 102 Louisiana Ave. The owners do not want that runoff to be in their gardens or yards.

The town has not just looked the other way, said Mr. Veal. He found out about it last week, he said, and a  letter was sent to the property owners by the end of the week. He is now waiting to get answers about what was done and when, as well as explanations about all the other issues that have emerged. All these problems will be addressed in two weeks, when the answers are known. Timing is important because of a pending sale, it was stated. 

March 23, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 22, 2021

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

March 22, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Calls On Faith Community To Partner In Adoption


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL ... (click for more)

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday called on the faith community to support Tennessee foster kids in finding permanent homes through a new public-private initiative, TN Fosters Hope. Led ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRT, LASHANDRA RENEE 2816 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ---- BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked ... (click for more)

Catoosa, Dade And Walker Counties To Launch A Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Station

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents. The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will launch this week with several thousand vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Proliferation Of Tent Cities Brings Multiple Problems

I will leave to other more politically oriented and outspoken writers to express their preferences in the upcoming city of Chattanooga run off elections for mayor and two council seats. However, the continuous increase in population in the “tent cities” around the town needs to be discussed in greater detail than has so far been publicized other than a recent article in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors