Female Prisoner In Critical Condition After Inmate Assault At Silverdale Monday Evening

A female prisoner is in critical condition after an inmate assault on Monday evening at Silverdale.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Correction deputies responded to a disorder in the Alpha female inmate unit on Monday at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arriving, deputies found that a female inmate had been severely assaulted.

Deputies, along with medical staff, provided first aid, and the inmate was taken to a local hospital. The inmate is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

At the direction of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.