Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE
4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213850
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
CARTER, WALTER RAY
1019 W. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COCHRAN, GREGORY HASTON
393 DANIELS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
HOMELESS APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAND, SCOTT LITTLEFIELD
201 COUNTY ROAD 255 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE
202 WALKERTREE ROAD HENDERVILLE, 37075
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
KEITH, BOBBY ALLEN
9303 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL
4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH
1818 NEWTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE
6565 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PATTERSON, KYLE CHASE
1164 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 374121218
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157141
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
PETERSON, COLTON
HOMELESS CHARLOTTE, 28211
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
---
RUIZ, JORGE
1928 AKERSVILLE ROAD LAFAYETTE, 37803
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE
518 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE
1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HERION FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM
---
WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA
717 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)