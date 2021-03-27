Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE

4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY

1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213850

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

CARTER, WALTER RAY

1019 W. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COCHRAN, GREGORY HASTON393 DANIELS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNEHOMELESS APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAND, SCOTT LITTLEFIELD201 COUNTY ROAD 255 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE202 WALKERTREE ROAD HENDERVILLE, 37075Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---KEITH, BOBBY ALLEN9303 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH1818 NEWTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE6565 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PATTERSON, KYLE CHASE1164 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 374121218Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157141Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---PETERSON, COLTONHOMELESS CHARLOTTE, 28211Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULT---RUIZ, JORGE1928 AKERSVILLE ROAD LAFAYETTE, 37803Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE518 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING---WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HERION FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM---WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA717 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)