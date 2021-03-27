 Saturday, March 27, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE 
4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, MELVIN LEROY 
1215 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213850 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
CARTER, WALTER RAY 
1019 W. 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COCHRAN, GREGORY HASTON 
393 DANIELS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY 
1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DEFRANCO, DONNA LYNN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAND, SCOTT LITTLEFIELD 
201 COUNTY ROAD 255 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE 
202 WALKERTREE ROAD HENDERVILLE, 37075 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
KEITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
9303 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCOY, STEVE DANIEL 
4203 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH 
1818 NEWTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE 
6565 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ADDRESS CHANGE REQUIRED - 10 DAYS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PATTERSON, KYLE CHASE 
1164 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 374121218 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157141 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
PETERSON, COLTON 
HOMELESS CHARLOTTE, 28211 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
---
RUIZ, JORGE 
1928 AKERSVILLE ROAD LAFAYETTE, 37803 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
THOMPSON, TALISHA JEANNE 
518 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE 
1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HERION FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM
---
WILSON, SHAWNELLE DEMETRIA 
717 FRICKS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)


