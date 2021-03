Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD

3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BEAR, TRAVIS LYNN

1704 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BECK, MICHAEL KEITH

3719 REDDING ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BOYD, JAYSENDA LECREED

207 INCLINE RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, MARVELLA ANDREA

1334 GROVE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE---DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL832 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELLIOT, BRIAN KEITH116 LINDBERG AVE WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: OtherFEDERAL---FLEMISTER, CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) (CATO---GRISHAM, JASMINE ANGLEA4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---HALLMAN, JAMES SHANE157 LUCKY LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---KELLEY, DANIEL LABRON7620 AUTIN DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---KINAMORE, JULIAN2554 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---KUCKUCK, KODY JAMES1331 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LIGHT, KYLE LEE926 COUNTY ROAD 789 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LIVINGSTON, BRITTANY4467 SHAWHAN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LUCAS, KEVIN JARED10334 LEE HIGH WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LUCAS, MARY NICOLE538 NORCROSS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARTIN, TRACI RENEE1501 ATLANTIC NEPTUNE, 32266Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---MCDONALD, RICKY LEBRON1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 337 HIXSON, 373434856Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON1202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MITCHELL, KEONTA2600 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---MORGAN, TIARA2808 5TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE---OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL1020 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT---POLLARD, MICHAEL ALEXANDER5404 SHAUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RAY, JOSEPH KARLTRELL904 HAWTHORNE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROSARO, LUIS GUMERCINDO1805 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCANLON, JASON A2475 15TH AVENUE APT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMS, JUSTIN R2687 WEST VALLEY RD. DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---TAYLOR, ALBERT TODD3267 LAKEVIEW DR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALDEN, LYNDSEY PAIGE304 YELLOW ROUGH DR CHUHUTTA, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALLACE, STACEY LANETTE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY5021 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161950Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YARBER, CHRISTOPHER L212 N MCOPEN LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)