Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABELL, TERRY NATHAN

1633 CREEK HAVEN LOOP OWENSBORO, 42303

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN

3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, TIFFANY M

6716 CEDAR RIDGE LN HARRISON, 373416958

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CHRISTIAN, RODERICK MONTELL

3614 WEST COVE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COX, BRAD ALLEN

2000 E 23RD ST ROOM 117 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COX, JAMES MAYNARD

6902 MOCK BIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUKE, MARCELLA DIANE

7031 HOOVER MASON LN MOUNT PLEASANT, 384744036

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

1107 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

---

FOUNTAIN, DAKOTA CLAY

1404 SUNNYFIELD ALNE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

---

FULCHER, PATRICIA LEE

5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374151230

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---GRAYSON, ANITA MICHELLE4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101530Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)---HAUPT, LORA PORTER10186 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---JENSEN, TYLER C107 GLENVIEW AVE LOOKOUT MTN, 37350Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC3675 CHATEAU LN APT 161 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MARTZ, AUSTIN2035 TOMAHAWK CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCCLENDON, ALEX TRAMAINE4314 KEMP DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCTENN, JOHN LEONARD2100 GODFREY AVENUE NE FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MOORE, NITQUITA N7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000ASSAULT---MORGAN, RODNEY JAMES1535 MARBLE TOP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---PARKER, AMIE BROOK9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY---PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD1500 WISDOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING / DOMESTIC---RICHARDSON, JENNIFER MICHELLE3582 WILLIAMSBURG RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, GRADY LUTHERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---SIMS, DREW HARRISON7617 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFASSAULT---SMITH, BLAKE TYLER9412 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---SMITH, JEFFREY BRUCE1035 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SYKES, MELVIN NMN3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN4923 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112538Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---VELASQUEZ, MIGUEL3400 GAIL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF MARIJUANASPEEDING---WARE, GEORGE VINCENT712 NORTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILBANK, SAMANTHA ANN115 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 ROSSVILLE, 307412192Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION