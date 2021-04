Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARCHER, JADEN S

6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BANNISTER, DARRELL NMN

1803 E 13TH ST. CHATTNAOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOSTIC, DARRELL DEWAYNE

4357 MONTVIEW DRIVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRACEY, DAVID EDWIN

213 ORCHARD AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COTHRAN, AUDRA J

1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT

8229 BAY BERRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON

315 AETNA MTN.

RD. WHITESIDE, 39396Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---DEWS, DEANGELO2707 E 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT28 VIRGINIA AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KAUFFMAN, RONALD E811 KAUFFMAN DR SPRING CITY, 373817427Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KING, BRANDON MONTRELL4002 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---KOPP, LAUREN ASHLEY919 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---LOFTIN, DEVON RAY1000 STONE CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MALONEY, MITCHELL BRIAN7786 TRANQUILITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOON, LESHALA4614 MONTEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---NIXON, CHARLES B426 NIXON DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS4008 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072705Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE5205 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REMKE, WILLIAM PATRICK63 WHISPERING PINES DRIVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041111Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL4312 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101539Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SHELL, COREY JAMES4201 TACOMA AVE APT 4 HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, LESHONA4900 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---SMITH, RANDALL KEITH9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---STEELE, JESSICA4534 TRICIA DR Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON1640 KEEBLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TRAMMELL, SABRINA LATYOYA2016 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062651Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA2304 FARLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000BURGLARY---WHEELER, THOMAS E1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022706Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, NATHANIEL KENTAIL3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, MI KYNG LAMAR KINNARD1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDLISM/MALICIUS MISCHIEF