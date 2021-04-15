 Thursday, April 15, 2021 59.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


2 E. Main Street Properties Fetch Well Above $1 Million Each - Amazing Seller Larry Parks

Thursday, April 15, 2021 - by John Wilson
Longtime T.U. Parks Construction Company headquarters
Longtime T.U. Parks Construction Company headquarters

Two Main Street properties that a few years ago would have brought little interest from buyers have sold for well over a million dollars each.

Larry Parks, the seller, said, "I'm in awe at what has happened on Main Street. I'm shocked."

He said, "Not long ago, this was not a friendly neighborhood. It was not the place to be at night or - sometimes - in broad daylight."

But in recent times a resurgence that began around South Market Street has rippled toward Central Avenue and well beyond.

Mr. Parks said, "I maybe could have held them longer and the price go up even more, but it was two less properties to worry with."

The sales were from J&L Realty Llc. Mr. Parks said, "That's me and my sister."

He said developer Kevin Boehm is the leader of a group that made the purchases.

Three old brick buildings that date to the 1890s at 614 E. Main sold for $1.2 million. They are next to a building that has been converted for Southside Pizza. Mr. Parks said that building was Ken Smith Auto Parts for many years. The construction firm bought it for storage. 

Just down the street on the opposite side at 711 E. Main, the former T.U. Parks Construction offices sold for $1.6 million.

Mr. Parks, who is 70, said it was on his third birthday when his grandfather, father and two uncles bought the first parcel on that site for their construction company.

T.U. Parks stayed there until a move in 2017 to 23rd Street.

He said several more parcels were added along the way and a warehouse was built to the rear.

The adjacent railroad track for many years was at grade, but later was raised so traffic could pass under.

Mr. Parks said he was told that the construction headquarters and warehouse will be torn down and townhouses put in their place.

He said, "I don't think they know yet what they will do with the old buildings." 

 

Old buildings that date to around 1890 are by Southside Pizza on Main Street
Old buildings that date to around 1890 are by Southside Pizza on Main Street

April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 15, 2021

First Presbyterian Church To Livestream Funeral Of Charles Coolidge; Schedule Of Events

April 15, 2021

Greylin Brock, 18, Arrested In March 14 Shooting Of Man, 24, In Incident Caught On Video


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

First Presbyterian church will livestream the memorial service for famed Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Coolidge, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury. Police said ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

First Presbyterian Church To Livestream Funeral Of Charles Coolidge; Schedule Of Events

First Presbyterian church will livestream the memorial service for famed Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge. It will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Coolidge, of Signal Mountain, died April 6 - just a few months short of his 100th birthday. A museum, highway and park in Chattanooga are all named for him. https://1stpresbyterian.com/ ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Truth And The Ga. Act

I dare say that I could take 100 copies of the 98-page Georgia Election Integrity Act and send it to the smartest 100 people I know. In return, I am totally convinced that I would have 95 of those people – once they took the time to read it – who would agree it makes voting easier and cheating harder. But if I sent it to 100 of my more liberal friends – who are all thoughtful listeners ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC, VfL Wolfsburg Announce Unprecedented Partnership Expansion

Nearly a decade ago, Chattanooga FC and VfL Wolfsburg, a powerful soccer club in the German Bundesliga (first tier of the German soccer pyramid), began talking about a plan to grow the beautiful game in the Scenic City. Today, both clubs are proud to announce a giant leap forward in a partnership that will enhance both our community in Chattanooga and strengthen the clubs’ strategic ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Another James...A New Day For East Ridge High

For many years, I had the good fortune to know legendary East Ridge head football coach Raymond James. When I first came to Chattanooga in 1975, he was one of the first coaches I met. The fact that the football stadium at East Ridge High School bears his name speaks volumes about the kind of coach, leader and man he was. Coach James had a reputation of not only building tough competitive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors