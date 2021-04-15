2 E. Main Street Properties Fetch Well Above $1 Million Each - Amazing Seller Larry Parks

Two Main Street properties that a few years ago would have brought little interest from buyers have sold for well over a million dollars each.

Larry Parks, the seller, said, "I'm in awe at what has happened on Main Street. I'm shocked."

He said, "Not long ago, this was not a friendly neighborhood. It was not the place to be at night or - sometimes - in broad daylight."

But in recent times a resurgence that began around South Market Street has rippled toward Central Avenue and well beyond.

Mr. Parks said, "I maybe could have held them longer and the price go up even more, but it was two less properties to worry with."

The sales were from J&L Realty Llc. Mr. Parks said, "That's me and my sister."

He said developer Kevin Boehm is the leader of a group that made the purchases.

Three old brick buildings that date to the 1890s at 614 E. Main sold for $1.2 million. They are next to a building that has been converted for Southside Pizza. Mr. Parks said that building was Ken Smith Auto Parts for many years. The construction firm bought it for storage.

Just down the street on the opposite side at 711 E. Main, the former T.U. Parks Construction offices sold for $1.6 million.

Mr. Parks, who is 70, said it was on his third birthday when his grandfather, father and two uncles bought the first parcel on that site for their construction company.

T.U. Parks stayed there until a move in 2017 to 23rd Street.

He said several more parcels were added along the way and a warehouse was built to the rear.

The adjacent railroad track for many years was at grade, but later was raised so traffic could pass under.

Mr. Parks said he was told that the construction headquarters and warehouse will be torn down and townhouses put in their place.

He said, "I don't think they know yet what they will do with the old buildings."