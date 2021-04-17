PHOTOS: Final Rites For Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipient Charles Coolidge

April 20, 2021
April 17, 2021
The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)
A highlight of Friday’s memorial service for Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge at First Presbyterian Church was the roughly 18-minute eulogy given by his son, retired Lt. Gen. Charles ... (click for more)
You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)
A man told police he had stayed at a friend's house and left his phone charger and wallet. He had been trying to get in touch with his friend all day, but she was not replying. The officer and man went to the residence on St. Elmo Avenue. The woman was not happy they were there, but the man was happy to get his wallet back. She made it clear that she did not want him back at her ... (click for more)
I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)
One of my favorite people told me he just enrolled in a yoga class. This guy is 70-plus in years and he’s gonna’ put his no-no-Speedo body into the sleek world of spandex and lycra. So, I asked Hercules what happened to cause him to walk out the first day. “We did some deep knee bends and “it sounded like a goat eating a tin can filled with fresh stalks of celery.” Works for me! ... (click for more)
Due to Big 12 Conference schedule adjustments involving Oklahoma, the three-game series between the Chattanooga Mocs softball team and the No. 1 ranked Sooners set for April 30 – May 1 at Jim Frost Stadium has been canceled.
The games will not be made up and no additional games will be added for that weekend. UTC will remain idle as part of its Southern Conference bye week. ... (click for more)
Once the ball is in the air, there’s no telling what will happen on the pitch. In the 73rd minute, Chattanooga FC held to a very uncomfortable 1-0 lead. New Amsterdam had spent the last 20 minutes dominating possession, with CFC on their heels the entire time. The home team finally got something going on the left wing, and Chattanooga’s wingback James Kasak crossed the ball into ... (click for more)