Police Blotter: Man Worried Girlfriend Will Break 5th Phone He Has Bought Her; Woman Gets Pushed Off Freeway By Truck, Then Has Car Stolen

There was a disorder reported on Grove Street. Police spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend took her phone and would not give it back. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who said he had just bought the phone and did not want her to break it. He told police this was the fifth phone he had purchased for her. He gave police the phone to give to her, but she had left the scene. He told police he was on his way to work and things should calm down.



* * *

A woman told police that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was in Academy Sports at Hamilton Place Mall. She said she thought her vehicle was locked, but when she returned she noticed it was unlocked. She said her son's Kindle tablet was also stolen, as well as her wallet, ID, debit card and $60 in cash. It is unknown who took the property from the vehicle.



* * *

On Shallowford Road, a female told police that her purse was stolen, along with her debit card and ID. She said her card had been used at the Exxon gas station at 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. before the suspect attempted to use the card at Wine & Spirits, but was unable to use it due to it not having enough money on it. Police spoke with the staff at the liquor store who said the person who came in trying to use the card was a black male around 6 feet tall and heavy set. They said he was driving a silver Chrysler 300, but due to bad video pictures, police were unable to get a tag for the vehicle. It is unknown who the suspect is.



* * *



A woman on Oriole Drive called police about a suspicious person. She said some time at night a "shaved lady" walked on her property and took a few items. She said she did not want to report the items stolen, she just wanted police to be aware of the unknown lady on her property, considering this was the second time it happened. Police were able to view footage and did not recognize the subject.



* * *



A homeowner on Hancock Terrace told police that sometime between noon and 5:30 p.m. her house had been damaged by a bullet. She said that no one had been in the residence at the time of the incident and that she saw the damage when she returned home. Police observed a bullet hole in the master bathroom of the home, from the outside wall of the structure. The bullet then traveled through the bedroom wall before crossing the bedroom, entering the closet, and striking the inside wall of the closet. There was no other damage from bullets in the home. There was no suspect information.



* * *



A man on S. Quail Lane told police he discovered damage to the driver's door lock of his vehicle. He said the damage appeared to be caused by either a drill or screw driver. He said he was not necessarily wanting to file a police report for the damage, but said other vehicles were tampered with in the parking lot as well. He said he wanted to make police aware of the situation. No entry appears to have been made into his vehicle.



* * *



Police were called about an alleged disorder among several people at the Maddox Building, 103 Cherokee Blvd. Police only located two people in the parking lot. Both said they were out there smoking and had not been in a disorder. Staff from the building came out and said they had not called police and the two were patrons of their establishment. No other people could be located that could have possibly been in a disorder.



* * *



Police observed a vehicle traveling north on Central Avenue. The vehicle took a sharp turn onto Workman Road, then another sharp turn northbound on Dorris Street. While behind the vehicle, police paced it at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Police also observed the vehicle to have dark window tint. The officer initiated a traffic stop at 4200 Dorris St., where he observed the vehicle to be a white Toyota Corolla/Camry with a temporary tag. When the officer initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Central Avenue. Should the vehicle's driver be identified, they would be charged with window tint violation, speeding, felony evading and reckless felony endangerment.



* * *



An abandoned auto was reported at 3220 N. Chamberlain Ave. The vehicle, a black 2015 Toyota Tundra, was found to be stolen. The vehicle did not have keys inside, but appeared to be drivable. Dispatch notified the owner of the vehicle's status and dispatch removed the vehicle from NCIC. The owner arrived and the vehicle was released to him.



* * *



Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near 816 W. 43th St. Police found a Jeep Wrangler, ran the tag and discovered it was stolen. Police contacted the owner to pick up his Jeep. The Jeep was removed from NCIC.



* * *



A woman called police from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 5912 Lee Hwy. She said that Friday when she was supposed to return her rental car, she asked her friend to return the vehicle. She said her friend took it to Enterprise and left it in the parking lot unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. She said video showed that around 10:30 p.m. a light-colored minivan pulled up to the vehicle and someone got out and took the Malibu off of the lot. Police were unable to see who took the vehicle, but the woman believes her friend knows who took it from Enterprise. The vehicle was entered as stolen into NCIC.



* * *



A woman on Bradington Avenue told police she had two electric scooters delivered by Amazon to her house. She said when she went outside to get the packages they were gone. No suspect information is available.



* * *



A man on Cloverdale Drive told police his Izuzu Sarah Lee Bread truck was parked at his address from noon-7 p.m. He said when he went to his truck, he discovered someone had attempted to steal the catalytic converter from the vehicle. He said he found part of his tailpipe had been cut and left there. He said he believes the thief intended to remove his catalytic converter.



* * *



A woman on S. Hawthorne Street told police that sometime after 11:30 p.m. someone entered her unlocked 2000 Toyota Corolla and stole her wallet with $250 cash in it.



* * *



Police were called to prevent a disorder on Bradt Street. Officers met a woman there so that she could recover her vehicle from a man. The woman showed police paperwork proving that the vehicle did, in fact, belong to her. Police ran the vehicle's VIN and it showed that the vehicle was registered to her out of Georgia. The woman said she did not wish to press charges of theft for the man taking her vehicle. She was able to retrieve her vehicle without incident.



* * *



A man on E 26th Street told police he purchased a money order in the amount of $100. He said that on the next day he handed an envelope directly to a mail carrier to be sent to his daughter in Texas. He said that the money order never reached its destination. He said he needs a police report in order to get a refund.



* * *



A woman told police that she left her 2014 Honda at work last week at Blue Ribbon Cycles. She said that while it was there, someone stole the TN tag from it.



* * *



Police responded to a crash at 17200 Interstate 24 westbound. A woman said that while driving in the right lane west on I-24, a Walmart semi-truck struck the rear driver side quarter panel and pushed her off of the road, which caused her to hit the 172-mile marker sign. She said the semi-truck did not stop, but kept driving. The woman denied EMS on the scene and called her insurance to tow her vehicle. The woman called police later and said that her vehicle was never picked up

by her insurance company and she cannot find it. She said that the keys were in it. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.