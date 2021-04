Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BABCOCK, MELISSA JOY

1232 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(PTR) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BEELER, AMANDA RAE

6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, LUCAS FLITNER

2701 JONES AVENUE NASHVILLE, 37011

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BRATTON, JENNIFER LEE

6403 WAREBRANCH COVE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAREATHERS, JAMIYAH M

2314 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COFER, MARTIN HOBART

5433 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

DAVIS, CHRISINA LENORA

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DIAZ-MENDEZ, HUGO E

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN SUSSEX CO, DE)

---

DOBBS, LAITH ALAN

1854 GREEN DR NW APT 37 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FARROW, HUBERT EUGENE

868 PONDEROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GARCIA-LOPEZ, JUAN

717 WOODLAND CIR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GLOVER, ROY

2105 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

---

HALE, CODY RAY

3305 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HALL, KENNETH WADE

833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HENDERSON, WILLIAM ANTHONY

54 COUNTY RD BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1000 (AUTO THEFT)

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT - REFUSAL

---

JACKSON, TERRENCE LAMONT

1528 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

JONES, KEVION D

4555 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162355

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JUMP, TREVAH VEE

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LOPEZ, DELWIN C

3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

LOVELACE, DEMETRIUS

307 BLUFF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

MEADE, CHRISTOPHER B

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MENIFEE, JADARUIS LATWON

1741 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

MILLER, CORDARIUS DEWAN

1518 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MORETZ, NATHAN F

1066 RESTORATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

OLSKEY, ROBERT TRAVIS

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

---

PELHAM, WILLIAM SHAUN

721 HIDDEN OAKS FLINTSTONE, 30721

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

---

ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ROBLES, AMELIO O

2424 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

7336 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

---

SHELTON, RAYMOND GUY

822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

VON THADEN, NIKOLAUS JAMES

1633 MOUNT VERNON RD ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WATTERS, DARNELL EUGENE1203 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIRVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---WEAVER, WILLIAM ROBERT5222 JACKSBORO PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37918Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSING