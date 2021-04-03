 Saturday, April 3, 2021 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Earl Freudenberg: The Nursing Home Residents Are Going To Miss Dale Troop - Especially Easter Weekend

Saturday, April 3, 2021 - by Earl Freudenberg
Rev. Dale Troop
Rev. Dale Troop

My friend Rev. Dale C. Troop has passed away.   For many years Rev. Troop would visit area nursing homes and sing the ole hymns to residents from his worn our hymnal.  I offered to get Dale a new song book but he said “he’d stick with his tried and tested one.”  Dale had a powerful voice and knew most of the hymns by heart and really didn’t need a songbook. 

I met Dale when he would come most every Tuesday to St. Barnabas Nursing Home where my mother and brother were residents.  Mom would go into the chapel and play the piano while Dale sang some of his favorites. These included Just a Closer Walk with Thee, Just a Little Talk with Jesus, His Hand in Mine, He lives, Power in the Blood, Amazing Grace, Face to Face and a host of others.

 He would sing some of the songs a capella.  The residents looked forward to Dale’s visit.  If mother wasn’t feeling her best, Dale would spend a few minutes in her room, sing a song or two, then he would pray and go to the next room.   When my mother passed away I asked Dale to sing at her memorial service.  He did a beautiful job on “I Bowed on my Knees and cried Holy.”  It was especially touching when Dale got to that part about entering the city.  He changed the words to “She bowed on her knees and cried Holy.”  

It’s been several years since I saw or talked with Dale Troop.  He’s now joined the Heavenly Choir singing God’s praises.  It’s fitting he’ll spend his first weekend in Heaven at Easter praising his risen Savior in song.  He wanted no credit for singing and often said all the praise and honor goes to the Lord Jesus Christ.   

 I’ll never forget his music ministry to those in the area nursing homes.  He told me one time his life was filled with imperfections but like Job he knew his Redeemer lived and he would see Him one day.  Dale Troop loved to sing about Jesus." 


Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, ALISON FRANCES 528 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (41G) POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BAUGH, TANYA RENA ... (click for more)

