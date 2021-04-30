 Friday, April 30, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Property Reappraisals Have Now All Been Mailed Out

Friday, April 30, 2021

The property value reappraisal notices for all properties within Hamilton County have been mailed, Assessor Marty Haynes said.

He said, "The reappraisal process is revenue-neutral for local governments. State law mandates the property tax rate must decrease by the overall average increase for county government and local municipal governments. The 2021 property tax rate must produce the same amount of revenue as the previous budget year.

“The date on the notice is simply to encourage citizens to call my office as soon as possible.

It would be best if citizens call my office before the County Board of Equalization begins meeting on June 1.

"The deadline to file an appeal with the County Board of Equalization will be June 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST.

"If residential property owners have questions about the value of their property, please call 423-209-7990."






Grand Jury Got Back To Work Early As COVID Cases Began To Drop

The two Hamilton County Grand Juries got back to work early as COVID cases began to lower. Hugh Moore, who heads the Concurrent Grand Jury, said the panel has completed a second term while fully complying with safety rules. He said the new set-up works well except the jury had problems seeing video evidence from witnesses. He asked that the problem be corrected. Here is ... (click for more)

City Council Expected To Make Juneteenth The 12th Paid Holiday For City Employees

The City Council is expected to vote May 11 to make Juneteenth Independence Day the 12th paid holiday for city employees. Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod had urged passage of the new holiday last year, but the council then only passed a resolution commemorating the day. She again brought it up this year, and former Councilman Jerry Mitchell and Vice Chairman Ken Smith both voiced ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Thinking Inductively

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unconscionable Insult

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, just five years removed from being chosen as the best in all of the United States, has just crashed and burned. Chamber president Christy Gillenwater, surely spurred by Board Chair and black activist Valoria Armstrong, shook the Chatttanooga business community to its core Thursday. When it was learned the “woke” movement has generated a Chamber-led ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Country Club Set To Host 2021 NCAA D2 Women's South Regional

For the second time in three years Lee University has been selected by the NCAA Division II Championships Committee to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's South Regional. The competition will take place Monday-Wednesday, May 3-5, 2021, and will once again take place at the beautiful Cleveland Country Club. The nation's top women's golf programs will descend on the City ... (click for more)

Dalton's McGrew SSAC Women's Golf Coach Of The Year

The SSAC released the year-end 2020-21 women's golf award winners Thursday, highlighted by William Carey's Nichakorn Prapsripoom being named Player of the Year and Jim McGrew being named Coach of the Year for the third time. Prapsripoom is ranked second in the Golfstat Head-to-Head Rankings and won the 2021 Individual SSAC Championship. Rijos is a five-time first-team selection, ... (click for more)


