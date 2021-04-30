Hamilton County Property Reappraisals Have Now All Been Mailed Out

The property value reappraisal notices for all properties within Hamilton County have been mailed, Assessor Marty Haynes said.

He said, "The reappraisal process is revenue-neutral for local governments. State law mandates the property tax rate must decrease by the overall average increase for county government and local municipal governments. The 2021 property tax rate must produce the same amount of revenue as the previous budget year.

“The date on the notice is simply to encourage citizens to call my office as soon as possible.

It would be best if citizens call my office before the County Board of Equalization begins meeting on June 1.

"The deadline to file an appeal with the County Board of Equalization will be June 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST.

"If residential property owners have questions about the value of their property, please call 423-209-7990."











