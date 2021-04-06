 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Employee Caught In Middle Of Fight In Dick's Sporting Goods Winds Up With Broken Finger

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Police responded to a fight in the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 12, and once they arrived, the manager told them an employee had gotten caught up in the fight and had his finger broken. The ruckus inside the store also involved guns being pulled, fist fights and merchandise knocked around. 

Ariel Sanders, 26, of 1905 S. Beech St., is charged with aggravated riot, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and child neglect. 

Police caught up to three women who said they were assaulted by four men with guns. Officers said they were allowed to leave since the police did not have much information at the time. Police later looked at the security footage and saw four males walk into the store while arguing with Ariel Sanders and another woman.

Police said Ariel Sanders was holding an eight month-old child in her arms, and the other was trying to keep another man standing behind them away from the four men. A fight broke out, and police said they saw one of the men pulling something out of his waistline. At that point three men “threw themselves” at the man and began fighting. One of the employees was near one of the shelves and caught in the fight, resulting in a broken finger. Police said the employee's bone was sticking out.

Police said they saw Ariel Sanders running with the child still in her arms and getting into the fight. Police said after a while, the fight separated into two distinct fights, with both groups hitting each other with whatever they could grab. Police said one man pulled a gun out and pointed it at another man’s face.

Most of those involved ran out of the store, but a few were still around when law enforcement arrived. Police said they appended one on-scene, and saw one man and three women leaving from a second floor entrance. Police said they told the group to stop, but that they did not comply.

Police said Ariel Sanders went to Children’s Hospital and said her son had been attacked by a man. Police spoke with the woman, who said she and her family were in the mall when four men started to harass her and then punched the child. Police saw minor swelling on the child’s face, but not serious injuries.

Police also found a cellphone belonging to one of the combatants at the scene. Police said they planned to charge each of those involved with aggravated riot, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct.  Two of the males will be charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm, since Hamilton Place is a no firearm zone. Ariel Sanders was charged with the child neglect because her involvement in the fight caused her child to be harmed.


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 6, 2021

Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case In Which Dogs Starved

April 6, 2021

Man Taken Into Custody For Shooting Last October


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

A woman has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after she allowed one of her dogs to starve to death. On March 31, police assisted a McKamey Animal Center officer on an investigation. ... (click for more)

The suspect in an October shooting was taken into custody last week. Police responded to a person shot report at Pierce Avenue in late October of last year, and saw the victim inside the residence. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case In Which Dogs Starved

A woman has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after she allowed one of her dogs to starve to death. On March 31, police assisted a McKamey Animal Center officer on an investigation. The report said McKamey received a tip that said two dogs had just passed away, but that their puppies were living inside a house at Hansley Drive with “feces everywhere and the puppies ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors