Health Department Announces First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 3,600 new first dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.First Dose Appointments:April 13-16 at CARTA Bus BarnPeople age 16 years and older who live, work or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:First dose appointments: 423-209-5398Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.For a list of accepted documentation and general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.To read this announcement in Spanish, visit our Spanish Facebook page at facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

