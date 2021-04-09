 Friday, April 9, 2021 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Friday, April 9, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

April 9, 2021

Governor Lee Carries Constitutional Carry Bill


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, BRENDAN 1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Governor Bill Lee has signed the state's constitutional carry bill that will allow those 21 and older to carry a gun without having to apply for a permit and going through safety courses. The ... (click for more)



Zach Wamp: The Charles Coolidge I Knew

As a Member of Congress, I had the privilege of knowing several recipients of the Medal of Honor. In fact, I was honored to be a speaker at the funeral of the extraordinary Desmond Doss. My relationship with Charles Coolidge was very different for all the right reasons...... Yes, when he finally left this earth Tuesday with a direct ticket to his Savior the Lord Jesus, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. President: ‘Sit Down!’

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

Madison Hayes Leaves Mississippi State For Wes Moore's NC State

The NC State women's basketball team has added Madison Hayes, former East Hamilton star, to its roster. Hayes is transferring from Mississippi State where she just completed her freshman campaign. She will be immediately eligible to play for the Wolfpack beginning with the 2021-22 season. A 6-0 guard, Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team after her rookie season with ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Changes To Athletics Department Leadership Group

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a restructuring of his leadership group today. Long-time administrator Andrew Horton assumes the role of Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations, while Dr. JAy Blackman moves over to Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Operations. Nate Barger is promoted to ... (click for more)


