Youth, 19, Shot In Chattanooga At Unknown Location On Monday Afternoon

A teen was shot in Chattanooga on Monday afternoon at an unknown location.
 
At approximately 3:34 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after a 19-year-old male arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
The victim arrived via personal vehicle.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene due to inconsistent information that was provided to them.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

Addition Of Soccer And Rugby Fields At Montague Park Gets Approval


Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

Youth, 19, Shot In Chattanooga At Unknown Location On Monday Afternoon

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

Roy Exum: "Use It, Or Lose It”

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

