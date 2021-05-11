Youth, 19, Shot In Chattanooga At Unknown Location On Monday Afternoon

A teen was shot in Chattanooga on Monday afternoon at an unknown location.

At approximately 3:34 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after a 19-year-old male arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim arrived via personal vehicle.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.Investigators were unable to locate a crime scene due to inconsistent information that was provided to them.

