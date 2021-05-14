TVA Chief Operating Officer Mike Skaggs Announces Intent To Retire

Michael (Mike) D. Skaggs, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Tennessee Valley Authority, has announced plans to retire from TVA in January 2022.

To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Skaggs will continue to serve until TVA selects a new chief operating officer.

“Through his strong character, dedication and integrity, Mike has built a legacy that will endure for years to come.

In addition to leading one of the nation’s top Operations organizations, he has helped lead the industry forward, always with a focus on the present and an eye toward the future,” said TVA CEO Jeff Lyash.

Mr. Skaggs has more than 35 years of experience in the utility industry – 26 of them with TVA – and was named COO in 2018. Under his leadership, TVA brought Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 into commercial operation in 2016, generating the first new nuclear energy of the 21st century.

As COO, Mr. Skaggs is responsible for TVA’s gas, coal, and hydro generating assets, as well as TVA’s River Forecast Center, which has helped prevent more than $9.5 billion in flood damages since 1936.

He is also leading the effort to enhance and modernize TVA’s transmission grid, the nation’s second largest transmission system.

“Mike’s commitment to performance excellence has led to substantial improvements in TVA’s asset planning and operational execution. Most important, Mike’s singular focus on safety continues to lead and sustain TVA’s record safety performance,” Mr. Lyash said. “Mike is a respected leader who has developed lasting relationships with employees and our union partners.”

Mr. Skaggs’ experience also includes the completion and startup of Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 1, the recovery of Browns Ferry Unit 1 to return that site to full three-unit operation, and the successful management of two steam generator replacement projects.

Mr. Skaggs joined TVA in 1994 as manager of Projects at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant and later filled several executive leadership positions in operations and construction in TVA’s corporate offices and at the Watts Bar and Browns Ferry nuclear stations.

“As a friend and mentor, Mike has few equals,” Mr. Lyash said. “The lessons he has imparted during his tenure at TVA – lessons about commitment, perseverance and care for the team and those closest to the work – will be gratefully carried forward by the next generation of leadership.”