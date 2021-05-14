 Friday, May 14, 2021 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


TVA Chief Operating Officer Mike Skaggs Announces Intent To Retire

Friday, May 14, 2021
Michael (Mike) D. Skaggs
Michael (Mike) D. Skaggs

Michael (Mike) D. Skaggs, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Tennessee Valley Authority, has announced plans to retire from TVA in January 2022.  

To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Skaggs will continue to serve until TVA selects a new chief operating officer.

“Through his strong character, dedication and integrity, Mike has built a legacy that will endure for years to come.

In addition to leading one of the nation’s top Operations organizations, he has helped lead the industry forward, always with a focus on the present and an eye toward the future,” said TVA CEO Jeff Lyash.

Mr. Skaggs has more than 35 years of experience in the utility industry – 26 of them with TVA – and was named COO in 2018. Under his leadership, TVA brought Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 into commercial operation in 2016, generating the first new nuclear energy of the 21st century. 

As COO, Mr. Skaggs is responsible for TVA’s gas, coal, and hydro generating assets, as well as TVA’s River Forecast Center, which has helped prevent more than $9.5 billion in flood damages since 1936. 

He is also leading the effort to enhance and modernize TVA’s transmission grid, the nation’s second largest transmission system.

“Mike’s commitment to performance excellence has led to substantial improvements in TVA’s asset planning and operational execution. Most important, Mike’s singular focus on safety continues to lead and sustain TVA’s record safety performance,” Mr. Lyash said. “Mike is a respected leader who has developed lasting relationships with employees and our union partners.”

Mr. Skaggs’ experience also includes the completion and startup of Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 1, the recovery of Browns Ferry Unit 1 to return that site to full three-unit operation, and the successful management of two steam generator replacement projects.

Mr. Skaggs joined TVA in 1994 as manager of Projects at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant and later filled several executive leadership positions in operations and construction in TVA’s corporate offices and at the Watts Bar and Browns Ferry nuclear stations.

“As a friend and mentor, Mike has few equals,” Mr. Lyash said. “The lessons he has imparted during his tenure at TVA – lessons about commitment, perseverance and care for the team and those closest to the work – will be gratefully carried forward by the next generation of leadership.”


May 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

May 14, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 14, 2021

More Than 15,000 Hamilton County Residents Participate In At-Home COVID-19 Testing Challenge


Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday released the latest figures on its Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households within Chattanooga and throughout Hamilton ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Motorcycle Wrecks And Rider Disappears; Man Takes Up Residence On Brainerd Walmart Shelf

Police responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at 1838 Skyline Dr. where a motorcycle struck a vehicle. Police located a red motorcycle in the roadway, but no people there. Police ran the registration and identified a man to whom the motorcycle was registered. Due to the owner or driver of the vehicle not being on scene, police towed the motorcycle. It was taken away by Mostellers ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Price Of Democracy?

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That’s ‘Nonya’ Business

In the Sunday editions of the Chattanooga Times Free Press the editors will often include a feature on “fake news,” or “News That’s Not” but I don’t suspect them to include themselves in the junk report this weekend. The Chattanooga newspaper once again stumbled Thursday when they had an embarrassing lead story on the front page. The headline read, “DA accused of marrying employee, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Increase Capacity To 70%; No Masks Required

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that they will increase their capacity to 70% for phase two games. Effective immediately the team will also be rescinding its mask policy per new MLB guidelines. Beginning May 25, fans will no longer be required to wear a mask at AT&T Field. Phase two begins June 22 and runs until July 25. Tickets for this phase go on sale Monday, ... (click for more)

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors