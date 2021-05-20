Dalton City Leaders Meet With CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Two of Dalton’s leaders met with the director of the CDC on Thursday to discuss ways to combat vaccine hesitancy as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated in northwest Georgia and beyond. City Councilmember Annalee Harlan and Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle met with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other public health leaders at Dalton State College.

Councilmember Harlan has been instrumental in conceiving and organizing the City of Dalton’s drive-through vaccination clinics in cooperation with leaders from Whitfield County. The clinics have been popular with residents and have been successful in distributing thousands of doses of the vaccine.

The next drive-through clinic at the Dalton Convention Center is scheduled for May 25, from 10 a.m.

until 10 p.m. No appointment is required and anyone age 12 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. No ID is required. Parent or guardian consent is required for children ages 12-17 to receive the vaccine. The drive-through clinic will have Pfizer vaccines for those receiving their first or second dose of the vaccine. For those receiving their second shots, please bring the vaccine card you received when you got your first dose.

Everyone who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is urged to do so as soon as possible.