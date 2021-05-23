Police Blotter: Owner Of Vehicle Found On Brown Acres 14th Hole Said He Was Being Chased; Nothing Going On In Room 226 At Lee Highway Motel

Police responded to suspicious activity at Brown Acres Golf Club, 406 Brown Road. Officers were told a vehicle was parked on the golf course around the 14th hole at the far back of the property. Police located the vehicle that was sitting abandoned on the golf course. Police had it towed. A couple, who were the owners of the vehicle, showed up as police were having it towed. The man said he was "being chased by another vehicle and was able to get away, but had to leave his vehicle on the golf course." Police told the man he would need to contact the tow company to get the vehicle back and he was trespassed from the property.



* * *

31st Street who had issues walking and was on his way to a bus stop. Police gave the man a ride to the bus stop at 2500 Market St., for which he said he was grateful. Police encountered a man at Broad Street and W.31st Street who had issues walking and was on his way to a bus stop. Police gave the man a ride to the bus stop at 2500 Market St., for which he said he was grateful.



* * *



A woman on Davis Avenue called police and said she wanted it documented that there were tree limbs hanging over her property from her neighbor's yard in case they fell from strong winds.



* * *



An employee of TVA called police and said he parked his vehicle (a Honda AHB) in the Republic parking lot at the intersection of Market Street and E. 11th Street and left around 1 p.m. He said he returned around 5 p.m. to find his back right tire stolen from his car ($600). He said he did wish to press charges if a suspect could be found. Officers did not observe any security cameras, and TVA Police cameras do not pick up the parking lot.



* * *



A woman called police from Scenic Suds Car Wash Express, 3100 Broad St., and said someone stole her cellphone. She said she called her phone and a woman answered. She said the woman told her she bought the phone from someone, but would not tell her who she bought it from. Police attempted to call the woman back, but got no answer. She does not know where her phone was stolen.



* * *



A suspicious vehicle was reported in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. Police found there was no tag on the vehicle and both windows were rolled down. There appeared to be a hard hat and tool belt in the back seat and misc. items in the truck bed. Police ran the VIN# on the vehicle and verified it was not reported stolen.



* * *



A man at 1410 Cemetery Ave. asked police for a ride to 1300 Grove St. and police obliged.



* * *



A man on Cannon Avenue told police that when he went to buy groceries the cashier said that he had insufficient funds on his card. When the man checked his bank account, he saw that over $500 had been spent. He said that he it is unclear who spent his money, but he is in contact with his bank.



* * *



A woman on E 3rd Street told police her roommate had been bothering her and she wanted him to stop. The woman was intoxicated and admitted to drinking. She said she wanted her rent money back so she could leave. The landlord responded and said the woman was months late on rent. The woman asked if she would give her until Monday and she would be out. The landlord agreed. Police determined the roommate was not bothering the woman.



* * *



A woman at a residence on Belleau Village Lane told police someone came and took her yard flag from her house. There is no suspect information.



* * *



A possible unconscious person was reported at 850 Market St. Police found the man was not unconscious, but rather resting in the shade against a wall. Police were able to identify the man and he was checked for any outstanding warrants out of Hamilton County, none of which were active. The man was able to leave the area without police assistance.



* * *



The manager of the Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St., contacted police in reference to the restaurant's drawer coming up short after a shift. The manager said the drawer was approximately $136 short. She said this occurs when the total amount in the drawer does not match the calculated amount after items were sold and entered into the register. She said she did not know if this was due to a theft or an employee's procedural mistake. The manager wanted a report documenting this occurred. The names of the three employees who were on shift at the time were reported.



* * *



During routine patrol, police observed a silver Nissan sedan parked in the back of an empty parking lot at 1700 N. Chamberlain Ave. The driver was identified and said he was currently living out of his vehicle. He was told to leave the parking lot.



* * *



A man on Douglas Street told police several things where taken from his vehicle. He said about $25 was stolen, along with his blanket, sunglasses, cell phone charger/adapter and his Frisbee.



* * *



An employee of the Circle K, 712 Signal Mountain Road, told police he found a moped behind the business and did not who put it there or when it arrived. Police ran the vehicle, which came back stolen initially, which was confirmed by NCIC. A tow truck was called. Just prior to the arrival of the tow truck however, it was discovered the VIN# for the stolen auto did not completely match. Cain's arrived on scene and towed the vehicle as abandoned upon request of staff.



* * *



A woman called police from Roy Nelms Park, 1609 W. 41st St. She said she was at the park to cut some branches for some floral arrangements. She said she left the vehicle running and stepped away. When she turned around, her vehicle was pulling away. She said she did not hear or see anyone else in the area. The last place the vehicle was seen was at the intersection of Ochs Highway and St. Elmo Avenue. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.



* * *



Police encountered two people walking up the road with flashlights at 1150 Hurricane Creek Road. After identifying the two, they were checked for warrants with no active extraditable warrants located. The two were being sought for questioning by another investigator. Police attempted to contact the investigator via his email without success. After gathering information for a field interview they were released.



* * *



A woman on Dorris Street called police and said she only wanted her boyfriend to give her the keys to her car. Police spoke with the boyfriend and he gave them back. Everything was fine and the woman went back into the house.



* * *



A man at a residence on Federal Street told police someone entered his Hyundai Elantra through unlocked doors and stole his .380 caliber AMT pistol out of the glove box. He said the gun is black with a white handle and is loaded with a 5-round magazine. While working that break-in, police discovered that a man a couple of doors away said his Mazda was entered through an unlocked door and rifled through.



* * *



A man on Peggy Lane told police his girlfriend poured vinegar all over his clothes and living room floor. He said he didn't want to prosecute, but wanted a report. The girlfriend left before police arrived.



* * *



Police observed a vehicle parked in a parking lot of a closed business at 7602 Lee Hwy. After getting behind the vehicle, police found that there was a temp tag on the vehicle and there appeared to be someone in the driver's seat. Police spoke with the driver, who said he was homeless and was just sleeping in his car for a little bit. The man allowed police to search his car.



* * *



Police spoke with a couple at a residence on Gunbarrel Road who said they both had their firearms stolen from their vehicles. The woman said she does not remember locking her vehicle. She said they stole her Glock 43X. The man said that he had a Springfield XDm and a Glock 17 in his truck and they were both stolen. He said the Springfield was inherited from his grandfather and he does not have the serial number information. He said he will locate the Glock 17 serial number information. He said that on the Slide of the Glock, he has "0 F***s given" written in white lettering. He said that the lettering on the left side of the guns is white as well. He said he always locks his truck. The Glock 43x was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A man on N. Sanctuary Road told police that between midnight and 9 a.m. his truck was broken into. There was a slight gap in the driver's side door from where someone wedged something into the truck to unlock it. He said that his NAA stainless steel revolver was stolen from the center console. He said they also took his green and white Cabela's fishing bag where he stored his range equipment. Inside the bag were bore snakes, range glasses, brass catcher, and speed strips. The gun was entered into NCIC.



* * *



Police responded out to a person who was skateboarding in a covered parking garage at 631 Broad St. Police spoke with the man who said that he was using this location due to the heavy rains outside. He told police that he would leave the property. Police checked him for any outstanding warrants, none which showed active. He left without incident.



* * *



A man who works for Bowman Auto Sales, 2120 Stein Dr., reported a Mitsubishi Eclipse stolen. He told police he was supposed to transport the vehicle to another location, but it was gone from the parking lot. He said the vehicle belongs to Bowman Auto Sales and is not currently registered. He said there were no distinguishing marks on the vehicle. It was entered into NCIC. Two days later police were called and told the vehicle had been misplaced and was located and recovered at the Auto Auction.



* * *



A caller who wanted to remain anonymous told police that a black male wearing all red was physically attacking a white female on Hughes Avenue. Police spoke with the man and woman who both said that it was a verbal argument between them and it never got physical. They said that the neighbors are nosy and try to get in their business all the time. Police did not observe any marks on either of them. They both were calm and went on their way.



* * *



A woman residing in Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St., told police that her husband's vehicle was damaged on the left rear side. She said she believes the vehicle damage was sustained on the property of Douglas Heights. She did not see how the damage was done, but believes it was struck by another vehicle. No suspect information is known.



* * *



An employee at Tanasi Brewing, 1510 Riverside Dr., told police that a white female had walked into the brewery, ordered two beers and started a tab. He said she drank the two beers and then left the establishment. He said a male then entered and took a PBR beer out of the cooler, sat on the couch and drank it. He said after the man was done, he threw the can out and went and grabbed another PBR and left the building. The employee made contact with the man and got the beer back and told him he needed to pay for it. The man said it was supposed to be put on the tab started by the woman. The man then started walking towards Wilcox Boulevard and met up with the woman. Police attempted to locate the two, but were unable to.



* * *



A man told police he had lost his iPhone 11 with a black otter box on it at the Circle K, 2415 Amnicola Hwy. He said he left it on the counter and walked out of the building. He said the "Track my iPhone" app showed it was pinging from the area of a residence on Elmendorf Street. Police spoke with the owner of the residence on Elmendorf Street who said he did not have the phone, and police could walk around his yard looking for the phone, but would not be allowed inside. Police then spoke to a neighbor who said they did not have the phone either, and they have their own. Police attempted to look for the phone and were unsuccessful. The man said he had insurance on the phone and they would be shutting off the service to the phone.



* * *



A woman residing on Gunbarrel Road told police that someone filed taxes under her name. She said she received a letter in the mail saying someone had breached her bank account earlier that week. She said she needed a police report to dispute the case with the IRS. A fraud investigator will follow up with the woman.



* * *



A woman on Center Street told police that her Georgia license plate was stolen sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. No suspect information was known. Police entered the tag into NCIC.



* * *



Staff of Sam's, 6101 Lee Hwy., called police and said a female was inside the store after closing hours. They said they had asked her to leave the store four different times because the store was closed, but she refused to leave and began recording the staff members on her phone while walking around the store. Staff said she checked out, but while leaving told them that she had a gun and was a "detective" and that "making her leave was against the law." The woman left the store prior to police arrival. Sam's staff was trying to locate information for the woman and said they wanted the woman trespassed from the property. Staff said they would call back once they found the information for the woman involved.



* * *



An officer responded to 7925 Hancock Road on a crash to assist other officers. After the investigation was complete the officer assisted the female passenger by giving her a ride to the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., as the driver was arrested for DUI. Upon arrival at the hotel, the woman was let out of the patrol car and the officer left the scene. The next day, while on a call, the officer observed a brown purse in the back seat of his patrol car. The officer had not transported anyone since having the woman in his car, although he did not see her get into the vehicle with any property that evening. The officer found the woman's ID he had assisted in the purse. Unfortunately, the officer did not see which room the woman went into that night and recalled her saying the room was not in her name. The purse was turned into the Property Division and made releasable to the woman.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported suspicious activity in room #226 at America's Best Value Inn, 7638 Lee Hwy. Police arrived at the motel and discovered they do not have a room of that number. The anonymous complainant could not be reached.

