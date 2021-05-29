Man, 22, Shot On Roanoke Avenue On Friday Night

A 22-year-old man was shot on Roanoke Avenue on Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Kelly Street and Citico Avenue.

Upon arrival to the area, officers were unable to locate a victim or a crime scene. A short time later officers were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

They learned that the victim had been near the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue when he was shot. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.They learned that the victim had been near the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue when he was shot.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate and secure a crime scene.