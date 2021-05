Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAER, ASHLEY SHAREE

1851 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BELL, WILLIAM CODY

3936 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

FELONY EVADING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAUALT ON POLICE

ASSAUALT ON POLICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOOKER, CROSHOUN L

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFIC

---

CAMPBELL, HEATHER NICHOLE

182 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 307412839

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE

3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CARTER, LOVEST LOUIS

2009 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

CHOICE, DEVIN TERRELL

6316 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163207

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

3914 ROSALIND LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162226

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

7256 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

---

CORRALES, ROXANA

4224 CRESTVIEW DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CROWDER, MICHAEL LEBRON

3406 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101652

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE

1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FORD, KYLE DOUGLAS

312 MCBRIEN RD, APT 226 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FUGUNT, TINA ELAINE

1826 CLEARVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

GOINS, JENNIFER NICOLE

1300 SWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GORDON, DARREL ONEAL

224 N.HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

HENDERSON, KAYLA MAE

516 CAMBRIDGE DR ROCKY FACE, 30740

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HOLLAND, ROBIN LEANN

2836 CHAPEL BEND DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUBBARD, DARRYL LENIOR

4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

JOHNSON, LARISO L

4209 N 41ST ST MILWAUKEE, 53216

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

4812 ARROW HEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

MANSO-MANSO, ERICK

825 BILLINSGATE CT NASHVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MAUMENEE, JASON WILLIAM

6046 RELOCATION WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAVITY, JOHN W

8911 VILLA RICA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

---

MCCABE, ANTHONY SCOTT

712 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122942

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

MIRANDA, ARMANDO

4224 CRESTVIEW DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MORALES, HERALDO

CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MOULTON, RICKY LADON

11255 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

FORGERY

---

ROBERTS, COLTON MICHAEL

52 ICENHOWER ROAD LEICESTER, 28748

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

---

SANTIZO-AMBROCIO, CASEY F

3121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

SCOGGINS, DANA NICOLE

5143 HARRISON PIKE Mc Donald, 373535085

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

---

SHOLTS, WILLIAM DALE

4073 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SKILLERN, KAREN LAMISHA

400 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113235

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, JAMES A1900 LEXINGTON AVENUE ASHLAND, 41101Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SORRELLS, ALBERT EDWARD810 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041109Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN40006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRAWTER, CHANTELL SYMONE1612 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063007Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWARTZ, MICHAELA R2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TURNER, JOHN LEWIS241 WALKER HOLLOW RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME FT OGLETHORPE GA)---XAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG300 AMHURST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY POSS METHFELONY RESISTING ARREST