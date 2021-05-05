CARTA To Resume Full Service On All Bus Routes On Sunday

Beginning on Sunday, CARTA will resume its full-service operation with all bus routes on their regular schedules. CARTA will continue to provide rear door boarding and waive bus fares. Due to the extended federal mask mandate, facial coverings are still required when using the bus services.

Effective on Sunday, the Downtown Shuttle will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m.

until 10:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CARTA announced service enhancements to its electric shuttle system with expansions to the North Chattanooga community via the North Shore Shuttle, and to the Historic St. Elmo community via the St. Elmo/Incline Shuttle. CARTA has also consolidated the #8 Eastdale and #19 Cromwell Road bus routes into the #5 North Brainerd/Cromwell Road dial-a-ride route.

Additional information on CARTA’s routes, schedules and services may be obtained by calling the CARTA Information Line at 423 629-1473 or by visiting the CARTA website at www.gocarta.org.