Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, BARRY MALONE

2004 EAST 33RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BENTLEY, DELMONT LEBRON

2606 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWMAN, DON TANNER

8 FREEMAN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRADSHAW, MICHAEL RYAN

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 8 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, DELMON LAMAR

1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111078

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE

1814 COWARD STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---BROWNING, LACEY ILENE142 SPINNAKER WAY SAVANNAH,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---BURTON, DERRICK LEBRON7614 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG1710 MCDONALD LANE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY913 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043516Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162342Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CRAYTON, JATONI ATONI1537 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CROWDER, MICHAEL LEBRON3406 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE1826 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062721Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DESHAZO, DEANN333 CARRAIGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ELDER, HERBERT730 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT (ASSULT SIMPLE)---ELLIOTT, WILLIAM P418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC---GRAVES, SKIPPER LEEHOMELESS HINES, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HACKER, STEVEN JAMES712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HALL, ECHO N615 E MADISON AVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HIGGINS, JASON L568 RANKIN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE 39170417---HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR1539 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KELLY, DARRIUS LYDELL4113 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KILGORE, ANGEL1539 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN304 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNHDER 1POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KLING, JONATHON PAUL4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)---LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST214 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083012Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MAPP, MARGARET KATHLEEN7016 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE1909 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122727Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARTIN, VANIESIA B2540 6TH AVE APT 174 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH116 MOUNTAIN ROAD APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---MILSAP, SANTONYA DENIESHEON EVER1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOON, JERRY DEWAYNE424 HEMLOCK ST SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37340Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NAPIER, JAMES PATRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NIZNICK, JAMES EDMOND1532 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REED, TAMMY DARLENEPO BOX 103 FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYFORGERY---ROSENBAUM, ROBERT ALLEN1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---ROUNSVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES2231 GENEVA TRAIL LAKE SITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)(SELL,---SCHIPANI, RAY A727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WHITE, GEOFFERY1607 PARKER AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO1609 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER101 CLARA LN ANDERSON, 29624Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WITHROW, PATRICK L1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE (HEROIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOLFE, TASHA LYNN460 EAST BLACKSTOCK ROAD APT 75 SPAULDING, 29031Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---YOUNG, FRANK ALLEN605 LANCELOT LN COLLIERVILLE, 38017Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE