Portions Of New Artwork On First Street Damaged, But People Won't Be Restricted From Climbing And Sitting On The Pieces When Fixed

Some of the brand-new artwork at "The Scramble" on First Street has been damaged and is cordoned off.

Individuals are encouraged to sit and climb on the unusual box-like creations running up the steep hill.

The early damage won't lead to any restrictions on enjoyment of The Scramble, officials of the River City Company said.

However, the public is not to go on the artwork until the repairs are made.

Officials stated, "New tops for the Scramble sections damaged are currently in production.

We will continue to allow individuals to interact with the installation and do not anticipate any other issues with it once the new tops are installed."

$1.5 million was spent on the project, which is at the location of the failed funicular that was to take people up the hill. That includes payment for the public art by noted architect Mike Singer.

