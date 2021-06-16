 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Who Was Shot In Home Invasion Is Arrested Himself After He Asks Return Of Gun, $13,845 Cash, Cellphone; Does Not Ask To Get Pound Of Marijuana Back

Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Jazon Hayes
Jazon Hayes

A man who was shot in a home invasion last October has been arrested himself after he filed a motion demanding the return of his gun, $13,845 in cash and cell phone found during the investigation. He did not seek the return of his pound of marijuana.  

Jazon Hayes, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for resale and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The suspect in the shooting in which Hayes was injured, Arnellus Johnson, was not taken into custody until the end of March.

Police responded to a person shot report at Pierce Avenue in late October of last year, and saw the victim inside the residence.

He had a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and went to Erlanger for more treatment. An hour later, police spoke to Hayes and got his side of the story.

Hayes said he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his dogs barking outside. He said he went to the front door and saw two men standing on the porch, and that when he opened the door one of them said “yeah yeah yeah” and entered the residence.

He said the man showed a firearm with a green laser attached. Hayes said he pushed the man, who dropped his firearm and phone inside the living room. He said the man then picked up his firearm and began shooting at him, and he was struck in the shoulder. He said the two men then fled the scene.

Police recovered the cellphone dropped by one of the suspects, and police saw a picture of Johnson, 21, on the screen’s background. Hayes later identified Johnson as the man who shot him when shown a photo lineup of six men.

A detective said he arrived shortly after the incident and noticed drops of blood on the floor of the living room near the front door. 

He said he did not find any shells casings in the spot where Hayes said the shooting occurred. The detective said, "I believe the scene had been tampered with prior to police arrival."

He obtained a search warrant for the 1142 Pierce Ave. location. He found a jar with 895 grams of marijuana and a zip lock bag with 445 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a Glock 26 9mm handgun and the $13,845 in cash. 

Hayes eventually hired an attorney to seek the return of the items taken in the search - except for the marijuana. A motion was filed that went before General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom on Tuesday.

Attorney Jay Underwood said Hayes has no criminal record and had not been charged in the case. He said on that basis he should get the items back.

Prosecutor Dave Denny said when he was told the facts of the case on Tuesday morning he instructed the investigator to file charges against Hayes. He proceeded to do so. 


Felon Who Was Selling Guns At Highway 58 Store Gets 57 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon selling guns. Clinton Paul Wilborn, 47, appeared before Judge Curtis L. Collier. Wilborn earlier pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In April 2019, investigators ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

Hamilton County had 22 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,338. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 505 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,695, which is 99 percent, and there are 138 active cases. There are 21 patients hospitalized and 10 in Intensive ... (click for more)

Opinion

Say No To Smaller Lots - And Response

Say no to Hamilton County Planning Commission's recommendation on smaller lot sizes. There are good reasons to maintain the lot sizes in Hamilton County to the current standards and they outweigh the reasons for it. Builders claim it will make new homes more affordable, but I seriously doubt that. The builders and developers proposals are to create more buildable lots so they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pledge Allegiance…

If the Town of Lookout Mountain had not displayed long rows of American flags on both sides of Scenic Highway, the fact Monday was a national holiday would have escaped me. And this from a kid that began every day at the mountain’s elementary school by standing – with my classmates beside our desks -- and saying with reverence, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States ... (click for more)

Sports

Joseph Dycus: NL MVP Race Comes Down to Three Candidates

Ronald Acuna being a MVP candidate isn’t exactly a new concept. Had he not lost some 15 games because of injury from last season, he most-likely would have been a finalist for the award alongside teammate Freddie Freeman. This year, he has been arguably the most exciting player in the sport. Acuna was on-fire to start the season and has slightly tapered off average-wise, but has ... (click for more)

Marter, Provow Atop Crowded Choo Choo Leaderboard Entering Final Round

Ryan Marter and Spencer Provow are tied for the lead at 8-under entering Wednesday’s final round of the Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational, but 17 other golfers lurk within five shots. The congested leaderboard was a byproduct of more challenging conditions at Council Fire Golf Club. After 40 golfers bettered par on the opening day, Tuesday’s second round produced a different ... (click for more)


