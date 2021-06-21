2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Sunday Night Within 30 Minutes Of Each Other

Two men were shot in Chattanooga on Sunday night within 30 minutes of one another.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old man was shot on North Kelly Street.

At approximately 10:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of North Kelly on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators learned that the victim was standing outside near his residence when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

In the second case, at approximately 10:58 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of North Germantown Road on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. They learned that the victim was walking down the street when he heard what he thought were fireworks but then realized he had been shot.