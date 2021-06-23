Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 14 New Cases; State Has 5 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,404.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 507 in the county. It is reported to be man, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,757, which is 99 percent, and there are 140 active cases.

There are 13 patients hospitalized and six in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,608 on Wednesday with 189 new cases. There have been five more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,539, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 224 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 10 fewer than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.145 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,285, which is 98 percent.

Numbers were last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 2,216 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,295 cases, up 4; 152 deaths



Grundy County: 1,800 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,230 cases, down 1; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,428 cases; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,114 cases; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,392 cases; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,757 cases, up 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,109 cases, up 11; 648 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 90,490 cases, up 10; 947 deaths, down 1



Shelby County: 98,515 cases, up 35; 1,673 deaths, down 3