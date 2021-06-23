 Thursday, June 24, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 14 New Cases; State Has 5 More Deaths

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hamilton County had 14 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,404.

There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 507 in the county. It is reported to be man, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,757, which is 99 percent, and there are 140 active cases. 

There are 13 patients hospitalized and six in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are three Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 866,608 on Wednesday with 189 new cases. There have been five more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,539, State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 224 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 10 fewer than on Tuesday. Testing numbers are above 8.145 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 852,285, which is 98 percent.

Numbers were last updated on Friday: 

Bledsoe County:  2,216 cases, up 2; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,295 cases, up 4; 152 deaths

Grundy County: 1,800 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,230 cases, down 1; 49 deaths

Meigs County: 1,428 cases; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,114 cases; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,392 cases; 82 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,757 cases, up 1; 29 deaths

Knox County: 52,109 cases, up 11; 648 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 90,490 cases, up 10; 947 deaths, down 1

Shelby County: 98,515 cases, up 35; 1,673 deaths, down 3


June 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Georgia Has 22 More Deaths From Coronavirus And 320 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, ANTONIO MARCELLOUS 5322 MEADOWBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 22 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,426. There are 320 new cases, as that total reaches ... (click for more)



Digging Up The Dead - And Response

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccine Update And More

Our state health workers in Tennessee have averaged administering over 13,000 doses of COVID vaccine a day in the past week. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the state’s demand for the life-saving drugs – given at no charge to virtually anyone from any state – have dropped a spooky 31 percent in the past week and we need to encourage our non-vaccine folks to please reconsider. ... (click for more)

Ashcraft, Home Runs Lead Lookouts Past Rocket City

The Chattanooga Lookouts were looking for a lift from anyone on the team that could provide it and starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft came through with flying colors. The Lookouts had lost two in a row and four of their last five, so a complete game from the 23-year-old righty who just got called up from Class A Dayton was just what the doctor ordered. Not only was the slender ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ralph Weekly Hangs It Up As Karen Keeps Going

A coaching era has ended for Tennessee softball while also continuing. Ralph Weekly, one half of the Lady Vols head coaching tandem, announced his retirement in a university release late Wednesday afternoon. At the same time, the university said Karen Weekly agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025 and will assume all head coaching responsibilities. The Weeklys ... (click for more)


