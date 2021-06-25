Kenny Custer Has Last East Ridge Council Meeting; City Getting A Dog Park

The East Ridge City Council meeting Thursday night was the last for Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer, who will be leaving at the end of June. He told the council that he started with the city when he was 18 and has been there for 20 years. He thanked the many mentors he said he had during that time. He said that things are better now in the city than they ever have been and he feels that East Ridge is on the path to incredible things. “For me it has been an incredible blessing,” he said.

Mayor Brian Williams said that he will definitely be missed and thanked him for the many years of service to the city.

East Ridge is getting a dog park. Vice Mayor Mike Chauncy said he has been working for months to make this happen by getting a grant and donations. A $25,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation has been awarded to the city - one of the 15 grants that were given. The donation of fencing for the park was made by Jack Berry of All Fences and Vice Mayor Chauncy has raised $4,000 for park benches. The commissioners are considering two locations already owned by the city - near city hall or in Springvale Park, which is in a flood plain. The vice mayor prefers putting the park near city hall, adding to the amenities there including a new splash pad and playground, the library and rec center. And there is already police presence there, he said. The application for the grant included a budget and designated the Springvale location. Mr. Custer said the next two weeks will be spent finding what the stipulations are to make sure the grant does not get voided and deciding which site would be best. A decision will be made at the July 8 council meeting.

An interlocal agreement was approved Thursday night for East Ridge to provide fire and police services to the city of Ridgeside for three years. The agreement includes a four percent maximum increase over the next three years. East Ridge Police make four patrol rounds in Ridgeside every 24 hours and there are a low number of 911 calls, said Police Chief Stan Allen. Fire protection is also included in the contract, and Fire Chief Mike Williams told the commissioners that most of the fire calls are for assisting citizens for medical issues, which does not require a fire engine to be sent. He said there are typically between 30-40 calls a year. Mr. Custer said the rate was determined by the number of people covered. The cost for fire services only is $108 per person in East Ridge and $246 per person in Ridgeside. Council member Jacky Cagle asked to see a cost analysis before extending the contract for the second and third years.

The council approved additional funds for the Ringgold Road Multimodal project. There have been some issues involving sidewalks and ADA compliance that caused delays and also various projects were combined resulting in discrepancies that caused a shortfall of $129,234, said Mr. Custer. He told the council that he believes the city can get that amount added back at the end of the project.

A proposal from Tyler Technologies was accepted for providing the records management system used by the East Ridge police department. The contract is for five years. The cost will be $97,213 for the first year and $57,623 per year for the following four years.

Assistant City Manager Custer told the council that a survey of over 100 miles of streets and highways in East Ridge has been completed, collecting data about the condition of the roads. The information will be used to create a long-term plan for resurfacing according to need.

Financial Director Diane Qualls reported that refunding some debt in the form of notes and bond issues which had variable rates has been done. In the coming years, she said, that it will save the city almost $1 million.

Chief Allen presented two police officers with the highest honor that the department can bestow. On May 27, Officer Teddy Dyer and Corporal Jason Daverson were dispatched to a fire and when they arrived discovered someone was trapped inside the home. The two officers went in the residence and found and removed a 37-year-old autistic male. Once outside they both started CPR on the victim. The officers were both awarded a commendation of valor from Chief Allen for going above and beyond the call of duty.