Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS

211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALES, APRIL

207 CEDAR GLENN LANE APT DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALL, CURTIS EDWIN

8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BIRT, COURTNEY D

707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BREWER, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

223 LILLAROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

---

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

4219 3RD AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE

7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL

2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIDSON, ANGELIA MARIE

49 PAT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

