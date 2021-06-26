 Saturday, June 26, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS 
211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 
1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALES, APRIL 
207 CEDAR GLENN LANE APT DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALL, CURTIS EDWIN 
8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER 
7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BIRT, COURTNEY D 
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREWER, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
223 LILLAROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON 
4219 3RD AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL 
2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIDSON, ANGELIA MARIE 
49 PAT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAWSON, BILAL 
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS 
819 W 14TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023906 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUTTON, JAMES MICHAEL 
110 WALNUT COWAN, 37318 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY 
3816 JARREN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374153547 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374043716 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUERRERO, OCTAVIO CHAVEZ 
NONE GIVEN , 99999 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL 
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
GUPTON, SHELLIE A 
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARTT, JOSHUA D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HEARD, WILLIAM HALE 
1137 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
1651 JEDD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, CHRISTINA STAR 
5900 RAGNAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOSKINS, BRANDY NICOLE 
103 VINE STREET DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HOWARD, GLEN B 
555 FOREST AVE CLIFTON, 38425 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY 
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACOWAY, BRIAN K 
110 STUCKEY DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, COURTNEY MARIE 
3715 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121525 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL 
309 ELM GROVE RD COOKEVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAI, HANH H 
2160 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073503 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071315 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKEVIE, DESMOND ORANDO 
1301 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MULLINS, ERIN MARY 
1700 Jackson Square Dr Hixson, 373432546 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
MURPHY, CONNAUGHT EUGENE 
1940 THOMPSON STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN 
4956 BRIGHTON LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE 
5465 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PILCHER, WILLISHA 
3118 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PUTMAN, DASHAY L 
3025 NORTHWAY LN Chattanooga, 374062104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REAVIS, ADAM T 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
REDMON, JEREMY DALE 
4027 SMITH LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SALMON, BILLY ALLEN 
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, TIMOTHY 

Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SLATER, TILKEYA TAMEACE 
2008 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TROOPE, KRISTOPHER WILLIAM 
6606 JULIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VARGAS, ALEJANDRO 
1303 LOVETON RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON 
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE


June 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

June 25, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS 211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SIMPLE DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS 211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE 1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Other Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Limps Away From Home Depot With $299 Weedeater/Blower; Man Sleeping On Back Porch Was Homeowner's Brother

A man with an obvious limp tried to steal a Milwaukie weedeater/blower combo, valued at $299, from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. The loss prevention associate said he was able to stop the man from pushing the cart containing the merchandise, but the man fled the area. * * * An officer stopped a man on Hixson Pike driving a blue Chevy S10 with no tag. The man said he had taken ... (click for more)

Opinion

Digging Up The Dead - And Response (2)

The remains of General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been dug up from a park in Memphis and moved to a Confederate museum. General Forrest was a grand wizard in the KKK and therefore is hated. How much did that cost the taxpayers? Robert Byrd and his wife remains are in the Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Va., very close to Arlington National Cemetery. He was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This guy who gets immense pleasure from helping anyone sees a poster attached to a telephone pole in East Ridge that reads “Lost Cat!” and lists a phone number. So, our boy calls to say, “I haven’t seen the cat.” (He did all he could!) So, here we go with the latest edition of everyone’s weekend treat, The Saturday Funnies! THIS WEEK’S QUIZ Every week this summer The Saturday ... (click for more)

Sports

Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal, Colleagues Pitch Bill To Save Minor League Baseball Teams

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Ca.-06) and David McKinley (R-W.V.-01) introduced the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, legislation to provide emergency assistance to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) clubs who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tennessee ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose 8-3 As Pandas Crush Early

Baseball is a strange game. A team can score 11 runs one night, and then get blown out the next. Such was life for the Chattanooga Lookouts, who followed up Wednesday’s blowout by being beaten 8-3 by the same Trash Panda’s team that had looked so hapless 24 hours ago. The last note of a beautiful rendition of the national anthem was still hanging in the warm June air when ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors