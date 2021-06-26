Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, ANTHONY MARCELLOUS
211 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
1608 N. CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALES, APRIL
207 CEDAR GLENN LANE APT DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALL, CURTIS EDWIN
8334 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER
7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BIRT, COURTNEY D
707 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREWER, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
223 LILLAROAD CHICKAMUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
---
BROWN, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
4219 3RD AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
COUSINS, TERRY DANIEL
2511 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIDSON, ANGELIA MARIE
49 PAT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DAWSON, BILAL
COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
819 W 14TH STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023906
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUTTON, JAMES MICHAEL
110 WALNUT COWAN, 37318
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
3816 JARREN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374153547
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374043716
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GUERRERO, OCTAVIO CHAVEZ
NONE GIVEN , 99999
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUPTON, EDWARD MITCHELL
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
GUPTON, SHELLIE A
7640 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARTT, JOSHUA D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HEARD, WILLIAM HALE
1137 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
1651 JEDD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENLEY, CHRISTINA STAR
5900 RAGNAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOSKINS, BRANDY NICOLE
103 VINE STREET DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HOWARD, GLEN B
555 FOREST AVE CLIFTON, 38425
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37393
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JACOWAY, BRIAN K
110 STUCKEY DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
JONES, COURTNEY MARIE
3715 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121525
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KEEN, RYAN MICHAEL
309 ELM GROVE RD COOKEVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LAI, HANH H
2160 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073503
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
---
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071315
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCARVER, GEARY DOUGLAS
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKEVIE, DESMOND ORANDO
1301 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MULLINS, ERIN MARY
1700 Jackson Square Dr Hixson, 373432546
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
MURPHY, CONNAUGHT EUGENE
1940 THOMPSON STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN
4956 BRIGHTON LN APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE
5465 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PILCHER, WILLISHA
3118 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
3025 NORTHWAY LN Chattanooga, 374062104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
REAVIS, ADAM T
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
REDMON, JEREMY DALE
4027 SMITH LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SALMON, BILLY ALLEN
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, TIMOTHY
,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SLATER, TILKEYA TAMEACE
2008 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TROOPE, KRISTOPHER WILLIAM
6606 JULIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VARGAS, ALEJANDRO
1303 LOVETON RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKEY, ALFRED VERNON
330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 373795100
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE